LSU Men’s Golf to Graduate Four at 2026 Spring Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four current and former student athletes from the LSU men’s golf program are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

The four Tigers set to walk the stage this weekend are Alfons Bondesson, Matty Dodd-Berry, Luke Haskew, and Holden Webb.

Bondesson is walking for his Bachelor of Science in General Business, which he earned from the E. J. Ourso College of Business. He was an SEC Academic Honor Roll member and First-Year Academic Honor Roll member. In two seasons with LSU, he has average 70.75 and recorded one win and five top-10 finishes.

Dodd-Berry is walking for his Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce, which he earned from the College of Human Sciences & Education. In two seasons with LSU Matty has recorded a 70.98 stroke average, including a 70.24 this season as the Tigers make their run into regionals. As a Tiger he has recorded four top-10 finishes.

Haskew is walking for his Bachelor of Science in Finance, which he earned from the E. J. Ourso College of Business. Haskew has spent all four seasons with the Tigers, stroking an average of 73.12 to go along with two tournament wins and six top-10 finishes as an individual. He is a multiple time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and was a First-Year Academic Honor Roll member.

Webb is walking for his Bachelor of Science in Finance, which he earned from the E. J. Ourso College of Business. Webb was a two-time SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll member and was also a First-Year Academic Honor Roll member. In two seasons with LSU he had a stroke average of 81.67.

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