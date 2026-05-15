Hemmings Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball’s Ella Hemmings will walk the stage and become an LSU graduate on Friday.

Hemmings, who is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, will receive her bachelor’s degree in business management.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Hemmings has started in 69 matches and played 232 sets. The defensive specialist has accumulated 211 total digs, 75 assists, 26 aces, and snuck in two kills. Hemmings had a career-best 115 digs and 39 assists last season, including a career-high 15 digs versus Auburn (Nov. 14, 2025).

Hemmings will have one more year of eligibility for the 2026 volleyball season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyballas, as well as on Instagram and X.