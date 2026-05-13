May 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the May 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Alix Franklin

Sophomore, Psychology, Softball

Reason for nomination: I have been working with Alix for quite some time, and she definitely deserves recognition. Alix has an amazing work ethic and constantly shows up ready to go. Additionally, she is absolutely acing her Spanish course despite some initial difficulties.

Nominated by: Lucrezia Tomassetti, Tutor

Amal Glasgow

Sophomore, Construction Management, Men’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Amal is showing significant personal and academic improvement this semester, particularly in his math courses. Amal proactively seeks assistance with math and works diligently outside the Academic Center to ensure he is as prepared as possible for all assignments and exams.

Nominated by: Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs

Makeriah Harris

Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering, Women’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Makeriah has shown incredible maturity and balance as the semester has gone on. Her days are often filled with academic, ROTC, and athletic responsibilities, yet she manages them all well. She seeks help when needed, lends help when asked, and does everything she is supposed to with a spirit of excellence.

Nominated by: Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs

Ella Hemmings

Senior, Management with a concentration in Strategic Leadership, Volleyball

Reason for nomination: Ella Hemmings always brings great energy to the team and to your day. She leads on the court and in the classroom.

Nominated by: Ashley Granger, Senior Associate Director of Internal Affairs

Keliza Smith

Junior, Philosophy, Women’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Keliza has been one of the most successful newcomers in the track & field program. She is an independent thinker and worker, often entering sessions with her work already completed or with targeted questions for the tutors or learning specialists.

Nominated by: Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs

Jordan Turner

Senior, Sports Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce, Men’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Jordan has consistently been a model student-athlete. He often takes the initiative and attempts to solve problems before coming to the Academic Center, which usually works in his favor. He is proactive in communicating with his professors about missed assignments and uses his time wisely to stay on track.

Nominated by: Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.