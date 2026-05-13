BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the Southeastern Conference has highlighted a Community Service Team for baseball for the 2026 season. The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 22 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

The 2026 SEC Baseball Community Service Team is as follows:

Chris Stanfield, LSU, OF, Sr., Tallahassee, Fla.

Chris Stanfield has been a fixture in the communities for his two seasons at Auburn (2023-24) and his two seasons at LSU (2025-26). He was the recipient of the 2025 Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy for his philanthropic endeavors, and he is a finalist for the 2026 Gwynn Trophy. He launched his “Be The 1” Campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game that he produces an extra-base hit or stolen base. He raised more than $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama while at Auburn, an organization in which he has been active since he was in middle school in Tallahassee. Stanfield also volunteers with local elementary schools and hospitals, and he participates in the Out of Darkness Walk, driven to support suicide prevention. He is a three-time member of the SEC’s Community Service Team, and he was named to the 2026 Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team by Phi Delta Theta and the Live Like Lou Foundation.

Hagan Banks, Alabama, RHP, Sr., Plainville, Ga.

Hagan Banks has made a tremendous impact in the Tuscaloosa community during his time with the Crimson Tide. Hagan’s many deeds include greeting elementary school kids before class and helping put together meals at the local food center. Once a week, Hagan meets with his “little brother”, who he is paired up with through the Big Brother Big Sisters program. They spend their time by just being in each other’s company, doing homework, and finding ways to play, as Hagan has grown into a role model for his little brother. He also helps uplift children and assists youth with disabilities by volunteering with the Miracle League. As well as, he’s taken visits to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to do as much as bring a smile to those who are facing life’s toughest challenges.

Evan Blanco, Tennessee, LHP, Sr., Woburn, Mass.

Despite being at Tennessee for just one season following three years at Virginia, Evan Blanco has made it a priority to immerse himself within the Knoxville community. The senior pitcher has amassed over 25 hours of community service since arriving on campus in the fall, making frequent trips to the Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital to spend time with children suffering from severe health issues. Blanco has also made multiple appearances at local schools to read to kids for the Read Across America initiative.

Kolby Branch, Georgia, SS, Sr., Lucas, Texas

Kolby Brach is a four-year starter and team leader who helps organize community service for UGA student-athletes as a member of S.A.A.C. (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) including partnering with ESP (Extra Special People) and the Miracle League. He participated in the Spooky Dawgs benefitting the Clarke County Mentor Program. Kolby was inducted in Georgia’s Leadership Academy in the fall of 2025. He has served as a speaker at the Dawgs Choice Awards.

Bristol Carter, Auburn, OF, Jr., Oak Ridge, N.C.

For the second straight season, Bristol Cater has headed up the Hits and Sits campaign through his BC5 Foundation. The campaign gives supporters the opportunity to sponsor hits and/or strikeouts for an Auburn baseball game and has raised more than $8,000 benefitting Children’s of Alabama in the last two seasons. He has also participated in team volunteer activities such as Beds for Kids of Tupelo, MS, an organization that builds and provides beds for children of need in North Mississippi.

Bryce Chance, Mississippi State, OF, Gr., Ridgeland, Miss.

Bryce Chance has regularly volunteered his time with both the Miracle and Challenger Baseball Leagues in the greater Golden Triangle area for the past four years. The Miracle and Challenger Leagues provide avenues for children and adults with special needs with an avenue to play baseball, and Chance has been instrumental in assisting with camps and games. This cause is near and dear to Chance. His older brother, Brooks, is autistic and is an active participant in the games that Chance volunteers at along with his Mississippi State teammates. In addition to the Miracle and Challenger Leagues, Chance has also volunteered his time with the local Salvation Army and makes annual visits to Batson’s Children’s Hospital in Jackson. He was also selected to the 2026 Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy Starting 9.

Grant Cunningham, Texas A&M, RHP, Sr., Seattle, Wash.

Grant Cunningham exemplifies service and honor. In 2025, Grant was voted onto the SEC Baseball Community Service Team for his selfless service in the community. He was named to “Starting Nine” for the Tony Gwynn Student Community Service award. This season, Grant is responsible for working with Adidas to get white cleats. Grant will take these cleats to Houston Memorial Children’s Hospital and have kids from the Pediatric Cancer ward paint the cleats. He will then bring them back to College Station and give them to the players to wear for a weekend series. The cleats are then auctioned off with all proceeds going to the children’s hospital. Grant is also an outstanding teammate, student and pitcher on the team.

Drew Dickerson, Oklahoma, OF, So., Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson has contributed on and off the field this season. The sophomore was the team liaison for OU’s Shriners Children’s College Showdown honorary team captain, Jace, a 12-year-old boy who has worn a prosthetic leg since the age of two. The two built a special bond from Jace’s first trip to campus in the fall and throughout OU’s title weekend at the College Showdown in Arlington. Dickerson has also participated in numerous team community service activities, including Meals on Wheels and the OK Humane Society, among other initiatives.

Jayden Duplantier, Texas, INF/OF, Sr., Humble, Texas

During his four years on the Forty Acres, Jayden Duplantier has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving both the campus and local community through leadership, mentorship and civic engagement. On campus, Duplantier has participated in voter registration and civic engagement initiatives through Rise to Vote, as well as helping welcome the next generation of Longhorns by providing campus tours and assisting with new student-athlete orientation. In the Austin community, he has spent time with the National Beep Baseball Association, sharing America’s pastime with individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

Leighton Harris, Kentucky, LHP, So., Lexington, Ky.

A Lexington, Ky. native with deep family ties to his hometown community service scene, Leighton Harris has continued to give back at UK. Harris has long been involved with the Ronald McDonald House, children’s outreach across the state, a local veterinary clinic, reading at local schools, tornado relief, Christmas gift packing and God’s Pantry.

Max Jensen, Vanderbilt, INF, Gr., Burke, Va.

Max Jensen was instrumental in leading the charge to raise over $12K for the Dancing Dores campaign, which ranked among the top of all Vanderbilt’s sports teams. The funds raised support the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which treats children from the local area and provides critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services for children and their families.

Keegan Knutson, Missouri, INF, Sr., Janesville, Wis.

Keegan Knutson made a positive impact within the Columbia and mid-Missouri area, logging 38 community service hours this year and made consistent appearances at the University of Missouri Children’s Hospital throughout the year. Knutson also made community service appearances at The Bluffs Assisted Living Community, the Central Missouri Humane Society, the Food Bank for Central and North Missouri and participated in Adopt-A-Family during the holiday season. Keegan is a great representative of his program and his university.

Camden Kozeal, Arkansas, INF, Jr., Omaha, Neb.

Arkansas’ Camden Kozeal, an avid outdoorsman and skilled fisherman, has dedicated his time and resources to protecting wildlife and making a lasting impact on the environment. Through his partnership with Two Rivers Fly Shop, he has used his platform as a Razorback student-athlete to support environmental efforts across Northwest Arkansas, including conservation of the “Lake Norm” watershed located beyond the outfield wall at Baum-Walker Stadium. Kozeal is a finalist for the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, which honors collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while excelling in the classroom and on the field.

Jake McCoy, South Carolina, LHP, Jr., Fort Mill, S.C.

Jake McCoy is on the SEC Community Service Team for the second season in a row. He has been involved in numerous community service projects around the Midlands. He helped with the team when the Screaming Eagles came to Founders Park to play a game in the fall. He helped with the Build-a-Bike for a Child project this past Christmas. McCoy was part of the MLK Day of Service, giving back by teaching baseball to children in the community. McCoy’s been integral in the Purple Hearts Homes Strikeout for Veterans Campaign and has donated $23 (his number) for every strikeout in 2025 while bringing awareness to Veteran housing needs. While he has not pitched this season due to injury, McCoy still made a donation to the campaign.

Judd Utermark, Ole Miss, INF, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Judd Utermark has been very involved in the Oxford and Mississippi communities, spending his time with a multitude of different programs as well as serving as the Ole Miss Athletics SAAC Vice President. He has participated in Reading with the Rebels, where he visited local elementary schools to read and engage with the children in their classrooms. He has also spent time working with Adopt-a-Basket where he assisted with the collection of items to make over 100 Thanksgiving holiday food baskets for the local community. Utermark has also been a part of Feed the Sip, a food sustainability project where volunteers assisted in the collection and donation of non-perishable food items that benefit elementary students within the Tunica and Quitman counties. He took part in A Night to Shine, a community-wide prom night event for members with disabilities put on by The Tim Tebow Foundation, and Hygiene Hijack where teams, coaches, and staff had the opportunity to collect hotel toiletry items that are then donated to the on-campus Violence Intervention and Prevention Services. During the Christmas holiday, Utermark led the baseball team’s participation in the Annual CASA of North Mississippi’s Adopt-a-Child Christmas Program, providing foster children with Christmas gifts. He is also an active member of Ole Miss’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Ashton Wilson, Florida, OF/INF, Sr., Orlando, Fla.

As a key team leader and member of the Gators clubhouse, Ashton Wilson led the squad with 45.5 community service hours during the 2025-26 academic year. The bulk of his outreach came with the GreenHouse Church Kids program, which is a ministry serving children from infancy through fifth grade with the aim to provide safe, engaging and age-appropriate environments for spiritual growth. While regularly volunteering at GreenHouse Church, Wilson also contributed a multitude of hours to the Gators Experience, on one such occasion delivering flowers across campus on National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Feb. 4. Wilson was also a contributing member to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) while simultaneously working toward the completion of his undergraduate degree. This past spring, Wilson graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in psychology.