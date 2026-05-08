LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

LSU Receives Four 2026 All-SEC Selections

Kylee Edwards is tabbed an All-SEC First Team selection, while Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Jalia Lassiter earn spots on the All-SEC Second Team.

+0
LSU Receives Four 2026 All-SEC Selections

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2026 All-SEC Team selections, with four LSU Tigers earning recognition. Kylee Edwards was named a First Team All-SEC selection, while Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Jalia Lassiter earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team.

K. Edwards earns her first All-SEC honor in her first season with LSU. The junior shortstop is batting .344 with 55 hits, including 10 home runs, while adding 39 runs scored and 35 RBI. She has struck out just 10 times in 160 at-bats this season.

In SEC play, K. Edwards leads the Tigers with a .408 batting average, 31 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBI, and 62 total bases. On April 3 at Missouri, she became the first LSU Tiger to hit for the cycle and the fifth player in the SEC all-time to accomplish the feat. Defensively, K. Edwards owns a .961 fielding percentage with a team-high 96 assists, along with 75 putouts and three errors. She has also turned 11 double plays this year.

T. Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, collects her second consecutive All-SEC selection. The sophomore leads LSU with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, and 45 walks this season. Her 45 walks are tied for the fifth-most in LSU single-season history. T. Edwards is batting .287 with 41 hits and 37 runs scored.

At first base, she has recorded a .981 fielding percentage with 308 putouts, eight assists, and six errors. She has also been part of 21 double plays, ranking second in LSU program history for a single season.

Franklin put together a breakout season to earn her first All-SEC recognition. She is batting .289 with 43 hits, including an SEC-leading six triples, while adding five doubles and five home runs. Franklin has scored 29 runs and driven in 36 RBI.

Defensively, the outfielder owns a .968 fielding percentage with 89 putouts, two assists, and three errors. She has also contributed to two double plays this season.

Lassiter also earned her first All-SEC selection after leading LSU with a .353 batting average, 60 hits, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. She has totaled 23 extra-base hits, including a team-high 13 doubles, two triples, and a career-high eight home runs. Lassiter has also added 37 RBI and 29 walks.

Her 59 runs scored are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history, and she becomes the seventh LSU player to record multiple seasons with at least 60 hits and 50 runs scored. In the outfield, Lassiter has maintained a perfect fielding percentage for the second straight season, totaling 73 putouts and two assists in 2026.

The complete 2026 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:

Player of the Year: Katie Stewart, Texas
Pitcher of the Year: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
Newcomer of the Year: Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State
Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
Coach of the Year: Patrick Murphy, Alabama

All-SEC First Team

Jocelyn Briski Alabama
Brooke Wells Alabama
Robyn Herron Arkansas
Dakota Kennedy Arkansas
Jocelyn Erickson Florida
Keagan Rothrock Florida
Taylor Shumaker Florida
Townsen Thomas Florida
Jaydyn Goodwin Georgia
Sarah Gordon Georgia
Kylee Edwards LSU
Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma
Kai Minor Oklahoma
Ella Parker Oklahoma
Kendall Wells Oklahoma
Jori Heard South Carolina
Alannah Leach Tennessee
Sage Mardjetko Tennessee
Karlyn Pickens Tennessee
Kayden Henry Texas
Teagan Kavan Texas
Viviana Martinez Texas
Katie Stewart Texas
Mya Perez Texas A&M
Kennedy Powell Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Marlie Giles Alabama
Alexis Pupillo Alabama
Payton Burnham Arkansas
Ella McDowell Arkansas
Alyssa Hastings Auburn
Kenleigh Cahalan Florida
Cassidy McLellan Florida
Bailey Lindemuth Georgia
Randi Roelling Georgia
Keirstin Roose Georgia
Carly Sleeman Kentucky
Tori Edwards LSU
Alix Franklin LSU
Jalia Lassiter LSU
Madi George Ole Miss
Persy Llamas Ole Miss
Nadia Barbary Mississippi State
Alyssa Faircloth Mississippi State
Abby Dayton Oklahoma
Isabela Emerling Oklahoma
Audrey Lowry Oklahoma
Reese Atwood Texas
Leighann Goode Texas
Hannah Wells Texas
Sidne Peters Texas A&M
Micaela Wark Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher Karlyn Pickens Tennessee
Catcher Reese Atwood Texas
First Base Abby Hay Missouri
Second Base Gabi Comia Florida
Shortstop Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma
Third Base Ella McDowell Arkansas
Left Field Dakota Kennedy Arkansas
Center Field Reagan Johnson Arkansas
Right Field Ella Parker Oklahoma

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

LSU Falls to Georgia in Second Round, 7-3

LSU Falls to Georgia in Second Round, 7-3

LSU awaits its seeding for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The 2026 NCAA Selection Show will be at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 10, on ESPN2.
No. 18 LSU Challenges No. 17 Georgia to Begin 2026 SEC Tournament

No. 18 LSU Challenges No. 17 Georgia to Begin 2026 SEC Tournament

LSU has a 48-28 record in the SEC Tournament, including a 5-3 mark against Georgia. LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Tournament for the first time in 13 years.
Week 13 National Rankings

Week 13 National Rankings