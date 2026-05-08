LSU Receives Four 2026 All-SEC Selections

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2026 All-SEC Team selections, with four LSU Tigers earning recognition. Kylee Edwards was named a First Team All-SEC selection, while Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Jalia Lassiter earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team.

K. Edwards earns her first All-SEC honor in her first season with LSU. The junior shortstop is batting .344 with 55 hits, including 10 home runs, while adding 39 runs scored and 35 RBI. She has struck out just 10 times in 160 at-bats this season.

In SEC play, K. Edwards leads the Tigers with a .408 batting average, 31 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBI, and 62 total bases. On April 3 at Missouri, she became the first LSU Tiger to hit for the cycle and the fifth player in the SEC all-time to accomplish the feat. Defensively, K. Edwards owns a .961 fielding percentage with a team-high 96 assists, along with 75 putouts and three errors. She has also turned 11 double plays this year.

T. Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, collects her second consecutive All-SEC selection. The sophomore leads LSU with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, and 45 walks this season. Her 45 walks are tied for the fifth-most in LSU single-season history. T. Edwards is batting .287 with 41 hits and 37 runs scored.

At first base, she has recorded a .981 fielding percentage with 308 putouts, eight assists, and six errors. She has also been part of 21 double plays, ranking second in LSU program history for a single season.

Franklin put together a breakout season to earn her first All-SEC recognition. She is batting .289 with 43 hits, including an SEC-leading six triples, while adding five doubles and five home runs. Franklin has scored 29 runs and driven in 36 RBI.

Defensively, the outfielder owns a .968 fielding percentage with 89 putouts, two assists, and three errors. She has also contributed to two double plays this season.

Lassiter also earned her first All-SEC selection after leading LSU with a .353 batting average, 60 hits, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. She has totaled 23 extra-base hits, including a team-high 13 doubles, two triples, and a career-high eight home runs. Lassiter has also added 37 RBI and 29 walks.

Her 59 runs scored are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history, and she becomes the seventh LSU player to record multiple seasons with at least 60 hits and 50 runs scored. In the outfield, Lassiter has maintained a perfect fielding percentage for the second straight season, totaling 73 putouts and two assists in 2026.

The complete 2026 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:

Player of the Year: Katie Stewart, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Newcomer of the Year: Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Coach of the Year: Patrick Murphy, Alabama

All-SEC First Team

Jocelyn Briski Alabama Brooke Wells Alabama Robyn Herron Arkansas Dakota Kennedy Arkansas Jocelyn Erickson Florida Keagan Rothrock Florida Taylor Shumaker Florida Townsen Thomas Florida Jaydyn Goodwin Georgia Sarah Gordon Georgia Kylee Edwards LSU Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma Kai Minor Oklahoma Ella Parker Oklahoma Kendall Wells Oklahoma Jori Heard South Carolina Alannah Leach Tennessee Sage Mardjetko Tennessee Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Kayden Henry Texas Teagan Kavan Texas Viviana Martinez Texas Katie Stewart Texas Mya Perez Texas A&M Kennedy Powell Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Marlie Giles Alabama Alexis Pupillo Alabama Payton Burnham Arkansas Ella McDowell Arkansas Alyssa Hastings Auburn Kenleigh Cahalan Florida Cassidy McLellan Florida Bailey Lindemuth Georgia Randi Roelling Georgia Keirstin Roose Georgia Carly Sleeman Kentucky Tori Edwards LSU Alix Franklin LSU Jalia Lassiter LSU Madi George Ole Miss Persy Llamas Ole Miss Nadia Barbary Mississippi State Alyssa Faircloth Mississippi State Abby Dayton Oklahoma Isabela Emerling Oklahoma Audrey Lowry Oklahoma Reese Atwood Texas Leighann Goode Texas Hannah Wells Texas Sidne Peters Texas A&M Micaela Wark Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Catcher Reese Atwood Texas First Base Abby Hay Missouri Second Base Gabi Comia Florida Shortstop Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma Third Base Ella McDowell Arkansas Left Field Dakota Kennedy Arkansas Center Field Reagan Johnson Arkansas Right Field Ella Parker Oklahoma

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