LSU Receives Four 2026 All-SEC Selections
Kylee Edwards is tabbed an All-SEC First Team selection, while Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Jalia Lassiter earn spots on the All-SEC Second Team.
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2026 All-SEC Team selections, with four LSU Tigers earning recognition. Kylee Edwards was named a First Team All-SEC selection, while Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Jalia Lassiter earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team.
K. Edwards earns her first All-SEC honor in her first season with LSU. The junior shortstop is batting .344 with 55 hits, including 10 home runs, while adding 39 runs scored and 35 RBI. She has struck out just 10 times in 160 at-bats this season.
In SEC play, K. Edwards leads the Tigers with a .408 batting average, 31 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBI, and 62 total bases. On April 3 at Missouri, she became the first LSU Tiger to hit for the cycle and the fifth player in the SEC all-time to accomplish the feat. Defensively, K. Edwards owns a .961 fielding percentage with a team-high 96 assists, along with 75 putouts and three errors. She has also turned 11 double plays this year.
T. Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, collects her second consecutive All-SEC selection. The sophomore leads LSU with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, and 45 walks this season. Her 45 walks are tied for the fifth-most in LSU single-season history. T. Edwards is batting .287 with 41 hits and 37 runs scored.
At first base, she has recorded a .981 fielding percentage with 308 putouts, eight assists, and six errors. She has also been part of 21 double plays, ranking second in LSU program history for a single season.
Franklin put together a breakout season to earn her first All-SEC recognition. She is batting .289 with 43 hits, including an SEC-leading six triples, while adding five doubles and five home runs. Franklin has scored 29 runs and driven in 36 RBI.
Defensively, the outfielder owns a .968 fielding percentage with 89 putouts, two assists, and three errors. She has also contributed to two double plays this season.
Lassiter also earned her first All-SEC selection after leading LSU with a .353 batting average, 60 hits, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. She has totaled 23 extra-base hits, including a team-high 13 doubles, two triples, and a career-high eight home runs. Lassiter has also added 37 RBI and 29 walks.
Her 59 runs scored are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history, and she becomes the seventh LSU player to record multiple seasons with at least 60 hits and 50 runs scored. In the outfield, Lassiter has maintained a perfect fielding percentage for the second straight season, totaling 73 putouts and two assists in 2026.
The complete 2026 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:
Player of the Year: Katie Stewart, Texas
Pitcher of the Year: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
Newcomer of the Year: Alyssa Faircloth, Mississippi State
Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
Coach of the Year: Patrick Murphy, Alabama
All-SEC First Team
|Jocelyn Briski
|Alabama
|Brooke Wells
|Alabama
|Robyn Herron
|Arkansas
|Dakota Kennedy
|Arkansas
|Jocelyn Erickson
|Florida
|Keagan Rothrock
|Florida
|Taylor Shumaker
|Florida
|Townsen Thomas
|Florida
|Jaydyn Goodwin
|Georgia
|Sarah Gordon
|Georgia
|Kylee Edwards
|LSU
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|Kai Minor
|Oklahoma
|Ella Parker
|Oklahoma
|Kendall Wells
|Oklahoma
|Jori Heard
|South Carolina
|Alannah Leach
|Tennessee
|Sage Mardjetko
|Tennessee
|Karlyn Pickens
|Tennessee
|Kayden Henry
|Texas
|Teagan Kavan
|Texas
|Viviana Martinez
|Texas
|Katie Stewart
|Texas
|Mya Perez
|Texas A&M
|Kennedy Powell
|Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
|Marlie Giles
|Alabama
|Alexis Pupillo
|Alabama
|Payton Burnham
|Arkansas
|Ella McDowell
|Arkansas
|Alyssa Hastings
|Auburn
|Kenleigh Cahalan
|Florida
|Cassidy McLellan
|Florida
|Bailey Lindemuth
|Georgia
|Randi Roelling
|Georgia
|Keirstin Roose
|Georgia
|Carly Sleeman
|Kentucky
|Tori Edwards
|LSU
|Alix Franklin
|LSU
|Jalia Lassiter
|LSU
|Madi George
|Ole Miss
|Persy Llamas
|Ole Miss
|Nadia Barbary
|Mississippi State
|Alyssa Faircloth
|Mississippi State
|Abby Dayton
|Oklahoma
|Isabela Emerling
|Oklahoma
|Audrey Lowry
|Oklahoma
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|Leighann Goode
|Texas
|Hannah Wells
|Texas
|Sidne Peters
|Texas A&M
|Micaela Wark
|Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
|Pitcher
|Karlyn Pickens
|Tennessee
|Catcher
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|First Base
|Abby Hay
|Missouri
|Second Base
|Gabi Comia
|Florida
|Shortstop
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|Third Base
|Ella McDowell
|Arkansas
|Left Field
|Dakota Kennedy
|Arkansas
|Center Field
|Reagan Johnson
|Arkansas
|Right Field
|Ella Parker
|Oklahoma
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