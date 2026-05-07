Dan Hayes Named to All-Freshman Team by Southeastern Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced its annual Men’s Golf Awards, which were recently voted on by the league’s 16 head coaches.
LSU’s Dan Hayes was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, a list that contains the top five freshman in the conference heading into NCAA Regionals.
Hayes leads the conference among freshman in stroke average with 70.10 through 30 rounds this season, which ranks fourth in the LSU lineup.
The freshman standout has finished top 15 in three tournaments this season along with going under par in eight out of 10 tournaments.
In terms of strokes to par, his best outing of the season came at the Puerto Rico Classic where he went six-under 210. His highest finish of the season came at the Bryan Bros Collegiate where he finished T11 with a five-under 208 weekend.
The 2026 All-SEC teams and a complete list of awards are listed below.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jake Albert, Auburn
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Matt Comegys, Texas
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Malloy, Ole Miss
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
William Jennings, Alabama
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Jack Turner, Florida
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Jase Summy, Oklahoma
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas
Luke Potter, Texas
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Poulter, Florida
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Erich Fortlage, Arkansas
Cayden Pope, Auburn
Jake Albert, Auburn
Matthew Kress, Florida
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Tommy Morrison, Texas
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jake Albert, Auburn
Logan Reilly, Auburn
Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M
Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt
Dan Hayes, LSU
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