Dan Hayes Named to All-Freshman Team by Southeastern Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced its annual Men’s Golf Awards, which were recently voted on by the league’s 16 head coaches.

LSU’s Dan Hayes was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, a list that contains the top five freshman in the conference heading into NCAA Regionals.

Hayes leads the conference among freshman in stroke average with 70.10 through 30 rounds this season, which ranks fourth in the LSU lineup.

The freshman standout has finished top 15 in three tournaments this season along with going under par in eight out of 10 tournaments.

In terms of strokes to par, his best outing of the season came at the Puerto Rico Classic where he went six-under 210. His highest finish of the season came at the Bryan Bros Collegiate where he finished T11 with a five-under 208 weekend.

The 2026 All-SEC teams and a complete list of awards are listed below.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jake Albert, Auburn

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Matt Comegys, Texas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Malloy, Ole Miss

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

William Jennings, Alabama

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Jack Turner, Florida

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas

Luke Potter, Texas

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Poulter, Florida

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Erich Fortlage, Arkansas

Cayden Pope, Auburn

Jake Albert, Auburn

Matthew Kress, Florida

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Tommy Morrison, Texas

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jake Albert, Auburn

Logan Reilly, Auburn

Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M

Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt

Dan Hayes, LSU

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