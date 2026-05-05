LSU Defeats Tulane, 13-6, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU bolted to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings Tuesday night, as the Tigers recorded a 13-6 win over Tulane in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 29-21 on the season, while Tulane dropped to 23-27.

The Tigers return to action at 5 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series against Georgia in Athens, Ga. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“All nine guys that were in the starting lineup had a great night tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson of a lineup that produced 16 hits. “Everybody was on base multiple times throughout the game, and we strung a lot of great at-bats together.

“The first inning tonight was one of the best inning of the year offensively in terms of plate discipline, hard contact and execution. It was a clinic, and it’s been that way for us for a couple of weeks now.”

The Tigers erupted for six runs in the first inning, as catcher Cade Arrambide launched a two-run homer, shortstop Steven Milam and third baseman John Pearson delivered RBI doubles and designated hitter Seth Dardar lined a run-scoring single to highlight the outburst.

Milam ripped a two-run double and Dardar added another RBI single to increase LSU’s lead to 9-0 in the second inning.

Milam finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI, and Pearson was 2-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Dardar, Arrambide and rightfielder William Patrick each contributed two RBI in the contest.

LSU starting pitcher Danny Lachenmayer (2-0) was credited with the victory, as he worked 3.0 innings and limited the Green Wave to one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Tulane starter LuisPablo Navarro (2-2) was charged with the loss, as he did not record an out and allowed three runs on one hit with two walks.