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Lassiter Named SEC Player of the Week

Jalia Lassiter brings home LSU’s second SEC weekly accolade this season.

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Lassiter Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jalia Lassiter was named the SEC Player of the Week by the league office on Monday afternoon. LSU earns an SEC weekly accolade for the second time over the last three weeks.

Lassiter led LSU with nine total hits, highlighted by three multi-hit games in the 4-0 weekend for the Fighting Tigers. The senior had a .600 batting average and paced the team with a 1.000 slugging percentage after tallying four extra-base hits (three doubles and a homer). Lassiter capped off an eight-run second inning with a two-run blast in the 16-0 victory over McNeese before recording multiple hits in all three games of the series against Auburn. Lassiter had two base knocks, including a run-scoring single and a two-run home run robbery in the series opener. She followed that with a career-best four hits and scored three runs in the historic 25-0 victory and logged her second three-RBI game of the week. Lassiter concluded the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance in the finale, helping LSU secure the sweep.

Lassiter is the seventh LSU Tiger to record multiple seasons with 60 hits and 50 runs, and her 58 runs this season rank No. 7 in the SEC. The senior leads LSU with a .361 average and 13 doubles, and has eight home runs this season, a personal career-best.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

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