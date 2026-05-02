Shawnti Jackson Drops 10.93 to Win Stacked 100-Meter Race at LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed their regular season with the LSU Invitational on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Final Results

On a national level, the best performance of the weekend came from none other than Shawnti Jackson as she took on the 100 meter for the first time as a Tiger. The sprint star clocked a time of 10.93 seconds (+3.7 m/s) to win the loaded race, which puts her at No. 3 in the nation for 2026. This is the fastest time of her collegiate career and closes her in on her personal-best time of 10.89 seconds from high school. She now sits in the NCAA top 5 for the 100m, 200 meter and 4×400-meter relay, along with the collegiate record she set in the 300 meter earlier in the season.

Sophomore Edna Chepkemoi took on the 3000-meter steeplechase for this first time this season, looking to best her PR of 10:32.20 from last year. The Kenyan clocked an LSU record of 10:14.35 to win the race by five seconds.

The men’s high jump group looked to have broken the ceiling this week as thee duo of Justine Jimoh and Kameron Franklin found new season-best times. Jimoh and Franklin took second and third with identical clearances of 2.17 meters (7-1.5). Jimoh tied Franklin at No. 8 in LSU history with his best performance in the purple and gold since transferring.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Abigael Chemnagei ran a 1500m PR of 4:23.30.

Jaiden Reid won the 100m with a time of 10.05.

Alexis Guillory won javelin with a throw of 171-11.

Marley Richard long jumped a PR of 19-11.

Jack Larriviere won javelin with a throw of 247-7.

The men’s 4×400 won with a time of 3:07.37.

Jillian Scully won discus with a throw of 176-1.

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