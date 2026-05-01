No. 7-Seeded LSU Earns 4-0 Sweep Over Alabama State; Advances to NCAA Regional Final

Baton Rouge, La – No. 111 Andrej Loncarevic earned his seventh clinch of the season, winning in straight sets over Martin Catrice, 6-1, 6-4. No. 7-Seeded LSU completed the 4-0 sweep over Alabama State in the first round of the Baton Rouge Regional at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU improves to 26-6, while Alabama State closes its season with a 10-10 record.

“Congratulations to Alabama State on a great year,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “I was really impressed with their team and how they competed – the coaching staff did a great job. They won the SWAC on the women’s side as well, so well done to them. I felt that we were a little sloppy for sure in some spots today. Maybe it was because of the excitement of playing in front of so many people, the guys wanted to play well. Moving forward, it was probably what we needed to get going again. This season, when we’ve had a match like that, I feel like the guys have really responded well, and I expect no different from them. Pepperdine is a really good team. We were able to get a good win against them earlier in the year, but it came down to a few points. We are excited about the challenge and for another great crowd. I want to thank everyone for coming out today, and we’re going to need their help tomorrow.”

At the second spot, the freshman-senior pair of Erik Arutiunian and Matias Ponce de Leon came out firing against Matteo Lataste and Martin Catrice. After holding serve in the opening game, they converted the first break of the match before the score advanced to a commanding 3-0. In full control, the Tigers captured another game off their returns and continued to roll, moving to 5-0. Although the Hornets got a game past at 5-1, it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit. Arutiunian and Ponce de Leon overwhelmed their opponents with a final score of 6-1. The pair now holds a 19-6 record and improves their win streak to five.

On court three, Enzo Kohlmann and Olaf Pieczkowski took on Flor De Sitter and Milan Ristov. They surged from the outset, breaking at their first opportunity to take a 2-0 lead. The duo continued their run, logging their second break to move ahead 4-0. The Hornets got on the board at 5-1, but couldn’t create enough energy to break the Tigers’ momentum. Kohlmann and Pieczkowski wrapped the match 6-1, notching their ninth win of the season to get off to a hot start in NCAA postseason play. LSU took a 1-0 lead over Alabama State.

Alessio Vasquez entered the fifth spot in a bout with Loris Gueli. He opened in a surge, breaking at his first two opportunities backed by formidable serves to take a 3-0 lead. He continued his stretch, taking three consecutive games to cap off a perfect 6-0 opening set. Multiple momentum swings took place to begin the second, neither player able to hold their serve in the first three games. Vasquez came out with the advantage, however, leading 3-1. The junior moved forward through the remainder of the set up a break, maintaining a two-game gap down the stretch. In the closing stages, the German native earned the final break to put his opponent to bed, winning the second set 6-3. Vasquez improved his mark to 9-6, kicking off his NCAA postseason campaign with a straight-sets win that put LSU ahead over Alabama State, 2-0.

No. 34 Arutiunian’s first set on the second court against De Sitter was a tight contest. Very little separated the two as they advanced through the opening stages with authoritative serves. Level at 3-3, they continued to trade blows until Arutiunian took a 6-5 lead. With a chance to put the first set away, the Belarus native converted in the final stages to capture his first break, wrapping the set, 7-5. The second set began similarly at 1-1, until Arutiunian pulled away with a break to go up 3-1. The freshman did not stop there; he overwhelmed De Sitter down the stretch, extending the advantage to 5-1. In full control, Arutiunian slammed the door on De Sitter with a 6-1 second set. He hit the 20-win mark, extending his win streak to two while putting LSU ahead over Alabama State, 4-0.

Loncarevic shared the third spot with Catrice. It did not take long for the sophomore to get on a roll after splitting the first two games. Backed by his second hold of the match, he used the momentum to claim his first break at 3-1 before creating a three-game cushion at 4-1. Loncarevic did not stop there, however, stealing another game before putting an end to the set, 6-1. Catrice upped his level in the second set, making his presence felt after taking the first game. Undeterred, Loncarevic responded with poise, going on a three-game win streak to bolster his lead to 3-1. Both players remained strong on serve throughout the remainder of the match, approaching the finish line with little separation. Loncarevic outlasted Catrice in the second set, 6-4, clinching the match for LSU in straights. He captured his 18th win of the season while securing the 4-0 sweep for LSU over Alabama State.

Up next

Following the conclusion of the LSU women’s match against SFA, No. 7-seeded LSU will face Pepperdine in the NCAA Regional Final no earlier than 5:00 p.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex. Tickets for Saturday’s match can be purchased here.

For the latest updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Alabama State vs LSU

May 01, 2026 at Baton Rouge, La.

LSU Tennis Complex

#7 LSU 4, Alabama State 0

Singles competition

1. #26 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) vs. Milan Ristov (ALST) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

2. #34 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Flor De Sitter (ALST) 7-5, 6-1

3. #111 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Martin Catrice (ALST) 6-1, 6-4

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) vs. Vid Maric (ALST) 6-3, 5-5, unfinished

5. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Loris Gueli (ALST) 6-0, 6-3

6. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Gordan Mileusnic (ALST) 7-6 (10-8), 2-0, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #15 Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Vid Maric/Gordan Mileusnic (ALST) 2-5, unfinished

2. Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Martin Catrice/Matteo Lataste (ALST) 6-1

3. Olaf Pieczkowski/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Flor De Sitter/Milan Ristov (ALST) 6-1

Match Notes:

Alabama State 10-10

LSU 26-6; National ranking #7

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,2,3)

Official: Richie Weaver