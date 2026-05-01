Gymnastics Ashley Cowan named 2026 Brad Davis Award Winner
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Gymnastics senior Ashley Cowan was announced a winner of the 2025-26 Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners, announced on Friday by the Southeastern Conference.
The league has announced the male and female winners for each of its 16 member institutions. The school award winners are now nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced in May and will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
A senior from Hillsborough, North Carolina, Cowan is a four-year member of the LSU Gymnastics program and just finished her final season with the Tigers in 2026. A SEC bars champion, Cowan competed in 14 out of 16 meets on bars for LSU this year, being a crucial part of the Tigers finish as national runner-ups.
Cowan serves as the Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at LSU, where she serves as a medium of communication at LSU through which student-athletes, SEC administrators, institutional representatives, and coaches discuss and take action on issues relating to rules governance, student-athlete welfare, and community service initiatives.
Throughout her career, Cowan has also participated in multiple community outreach events around the Baton Rouge community, including events such as McMain’s Wheels to Succeed and trips to visit patients at Our Lady of the Lake, and a variety of campus events such as MLK Day of Service.
2025-26 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:
Olivia Lestelle, Rowing, Alabama
Reagan Zibilski, Golf, Arkansas
Caroline Fredenburg, Equestrian, Auburn
Emily Wilkie, Softball, Florida
Sarah Gordon, Softball, Georgia
Ella Emmert, Softball, Kentucky
Ashley Cowan, Gymnastics, LSU
Nicole Gal, Golf, Ole Miss
Izzy Pellot, Golf, Mississippi State
Skylar Ciccolini, Track & Field, Missouri
Sydney Thompson, Volleyball, Oklahoma
Amy Riordan, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina
Allison Buemi, Track & Field, Tennessee
Kaydee Bennett, Softball, Texas
Meagan Braun, Equestrian, Texas A&M
Sonya Macavei, Tennis, Vanderbilt
2025-26 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:
Peyton Fox, Football, Alabama
Cameron Ball, Football, Arkansas
Danny Schmidt, Swimming & Diving, Auburn
Gio Lincheer, Swimming & Diving, Florida
Sam Powe, Swimming & Diving, Georgia
Ryan Merani, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky
Jacob Pishko, Swimming & Diving, LSU
Mason Hickel, Track & Field, Ole Miss
Jacoby Jackson, Football, Mississippi State
Nate Pulliam, Wrestling, Missouri
Deanthony Parker, Wrestling, Oklahoma
Quinn Buck, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina
Nick Stone, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee
Cole Hutson, Football, Texas
Ethan Silva, Tennis, Texas A&M
Mustafa Dannett, Football, Vanderbilt
The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.