Gymnastics Ashley Cowan named 2026 Brad Davis Award Winner

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Gymnastics senior Ashley Cowan was announced a winner of the 2025-26 Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners, announced on Friday by the Southeastern Conference.

The league has announced the male and female winners for each of its 16 member institutions. The school award winners are now nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced in May and will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

A senior from Hillsborough, North Carolina, Cowan is a four-year member of the LSU Gymnastics program and just finished her final season with the Tigers in 2026. A SEC bars champion, Cowan competed in 14 out of 16 meets on bars for LSU this year, being a crucial part of the Tigers finish as national runner-ups.

Cowan serves as the Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at LSU, where she serves as a medium of communication at LSU through which student-athletes, SEC administrators, institutional representatives, and coaches discuss and take action on issues relating to rules governance, student-athlete welfare, and community service initiatives.

Throughout her career, Cowan has also participated in multiple community outreach events around the Baton Rouge community, including events such as McMain’s Wheels to Succeed and trips to visit patients at Our Lady of the Lake, and a variety of campus events such as MLK Day of Service.

2025-26 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Olivia Lestelle, Rowing, Alabama

Reagan Zibilski, Golf, Arkansas

Caroline Fredenburg, Equestrian, Auburn

Emily Wilkie, Softball, Florida

Sarah Gordon, Softball, Georgia

Ella Emmert, Softball, Kentucky

Ashley Cowan, Gymnastics, LSU

Nicole Gal, Golf, Ole Miss

Izzy Pellot, Golf, Mississippi State

Skylar Ciccolini, Track & Field, Missouri

Sydney Thompson, Volleyball, Oklahoma

Amy Riordan, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

Allison Buemi, Track & Field, Tennessee

Kaydee Bennett, Softball, Texas

Meagan Braun, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Sonya Macavei, Tennis, Vanderbilt

2025-26 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Peyton Fox, Football, Alabama

Cameron Ball, Football, Arkansas

Danny Schmidt, Swimming & Diving, Auburn

Gio Lincheer, Swimming & Diving, Florida

Sam Powe, Swimming & Diving, Georgia

Ryan Merani, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Jacob Pishko, Swimming & Diving, LSU

Mason Hickel, Track & Field, Ole Miss

Jacoby Jackson, Football, Mississippi State

Nate Pulliam, Wrestling, Missouri

Deanthony Parker, Wrestling, Oklahoma

Quinn Buck, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

Nick Stone, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee

Cole Hutson, Football, Texas

Ethan Silva, Tennis, Texas A&M

Mustafa Dannett, Football, Vanderbilt

The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.