McGatlin, Sprecher Receive All-MPSF, AVCA All-America Honors; McGatlin All-Freshman

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball players, Kenzey McGatlin and Julia Specher, have earned the honor of second team All-MPSF and second team AVCA All-American. McGatlin also earned a spot on the MPSF All-Freshman team.

The pair have played together throughout the entire season and have an overall record of 22-15 with AVCA Top 20 wins against Tulane, Stanford, Washington, GCU, and Boise State.

“Couldn’t be prouder of what Kenzey and Julia were able to accomplish this year,” said head coach Russell Brock. “They join a great group of LSU Beach members who have been recognized for all their hard work in the weight room, the sand and the classroom. They are both a great example of what can happen when you couple diligent hard work with all that LSU has to offer. It was an honor to coach them both this year. They truly deserve the recognition for the season they had this year.”

Sprecher, a sophomore, is not a new face for the Sandy Tigs. In her first two seasons with the Tigers, she has made her mark playing most of her matches at Court 1 and 2. Her partner this season, McGatlin, a true freshman, has also added to the on-court success for the Sandy Tigs.