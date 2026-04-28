Week 12 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball moves to No. 19 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU also ranks No. 19 in the Softball America Poll and No. 20 in the D1Softball Poll. The Tigers have an RPI ranking of No. 13, with a No. 4 strength of schedule and a No. 11 non-conference strength of schedule.

LSU dropped the series at Mississippi State, 2-1, in Starkville, Miss., last weekend. The Tigers will conclude the regular season with four games at Tiger Park, beginning Tuesday night with a midweek game against McNeese, followed by a three-game series versus Auburn on April 30-May 2.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.