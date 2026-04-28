LSU Football Hosts 2026 Louisiana Young Heroes

BATON ROUGE – LSU proudly welcomed seven high school students who were selected to the 2026 class of Louisiana Young Heroes on Monday morning for a tour of the LSU Football Operations Building and Tiger Stadium.

The Louisiana Young Heroes program, conducted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, recognizes outstanding high school students who have served as role models in their local communities. Over 236 past honorees have been recognized since 1996.

The program celebrates exceptional young people who have excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome personal adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character to become better students, persons, and citizens.

“It was an honor to welcome the Louisiana Young Heroes to campus today,” said Verge Ausberry, Vice President and Director of Athletics. “These community leaders are the future of Louisiana, and it is a privilege for LSU Athletics to have the opportunity to celebrate them.”

The young heroes began their morning with a tour of The Brand and South Stadium Productions, LSU’s award-winning branding unit within the athletics department, on the east wing of Tiger Stadium with Donovan Tate, the Director of Player Development for LSU Football, and Keava Soil-Cormier, the Assistant Athletics Director of NILSU. The students then visited the Jeff Boss Locker Room and were treated to an on-field experience and a photo opportunity at the legendary Tiger Stadium.

“Today was truly inspirational to witness young leaders in action,” said Tate. “The positive impact they are making reflects the collective efforts of parents, coaches, teachers, and public servants who support and guide our youth. These young heroes are well on their way—today’s learners growing into tomorrow’s leaders. I am grateful for the opportunity to engage with such talented individuals, share our university’s core values, and encourage them to continue striving toward their unique potential and personal greatness.”

“It was an honor to spend time today with our Louisiana Young Heroes,” added Walt Holiday, the Executive Director of Cox Communications Academics Center for Student Athletes. “Their personal stories reflect a powerful message of perseverance and a deep commitment to serving others. I have no doubt they will continue their meaningful work as they move forward on their journeys.”

The 2026 Louisiana Young Heroes are:

Jaden Armstrong of Baton Rouge (Senior at Liberty Magnet High School)

Jaden Armstrong of Baton Rouge is the oldest of three children and is a natural leader whose interests combine creativity with pragmatism. With plans to study engineering, Jaden is a problem solver with an entrepreneurial streak that has allowed him to pursue thoughtful solutions. These solutions have included developing his own clothing brand called FeelBetter, which incorporates braille and was inspired by his visually impaired younger brother. Jaden was among the top 6 finalists at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy national competition for his inventive clothing line. He is a member of the Jack & Jill of America organization, volunteering at community service events. Jaden also participated in the Louisiana Youth Seminar and Xavier’s Magnificent Male Program.

Marleigh Auzenne of Lafayette (Sophomore at Early College Academy)

Marleigh Auzenne of Lafayette is simultaneously earning her high school diploma and her Associate of Science degree at Southwest Louisiana Community College. Her interest in pharmacy was sparked by researching medications to help her nonverbal and autistic brother. He also inspired her to create the Sound Sanctuary Noise-Canceling Headphone Lending Library for people with sensory needs. Marleigh serves as Junior Facilitator for The Confidence Campaign of Acadiana’s Girl Empowerment Workshops. She assists elderly and disabled patrons as a Junior Lifeguard, coordinates the Sea Perch underwater robotics program, serves as Camp Counselor for 4-H Horticulture and LOST Camp, trains peers on wildlife etiquette, and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

Andrew Chambers of New Iberia (Junior at Loreauville High School)

Andrew Chambers of New Iberia was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, but he does not let this stop him from helping others and being a straight-A student for twelve consecutive years. Through his involvement in the Teen Court program, he helps at-risk teens. When Andrew learned his Acadian, French, and Spanish ancestors were Revolutionary Patriots, he was inspired to become a re-enactor for the Daughters of the American Revolution America 250 programs, sharing the role his ancestors played in the Galvez Expedition. Andrew also challenged himself to play football and was recognized by his coach, who chose him to carry the American Flag as the team roared onto the field to start the football season.

Charlotte Gomes of New Orleans (Senior at Benjamin Franklin High School)

Charlotte Gomes of New Orleans is always happiest when she is supporting children, whether by volunteering at the UNO Children’s Library, supporting students across the globe, coaching golf lessons, or tutoring. Her efforts have funded tuition, books, a new dorm, and desks for the Petals School of Africa in Kenya. But it is the feminine care supplies that Charlotte has provided that school officials describe as “life-changing.” Closer to home, Charlotte participates in The National Leadership Council and is a member of the Model United Nations and the Louisiana Youth Legislature, where her bill was unanimously passed and won the “Best Bill” award. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, the French Club, and Hands Across the Globe.

John Parker, Jr. of Bush (Junior at Covington High School)

John ‘JW’ Parker, Jr. of Bush faced significant hearing loss as a toddler. After surgery and years of speech therapy, he worked relentlessly to strengthen his communication skills. Today, he confidently leads debates, delivers speeches, and represents youth statewide. JW is co-founder of The Parker Storylight Foundation, a nonprofit he created with his sister to promote literacy. They have collected and distributed more than 800 books to Title I schools and over 300 blankets during the Christmas season. He served on the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council and was elected Parliamentarian. He serves as President of the National Honor Society and was chosen as one of two representatives from his school to attend American Legion Boys State.

Maylie Stanley of Glenmora (Senior at Pineville High School)

Maylie Stanley of Glenmora is dually enrolled in Pineville High School and Northwestern State University. As the Louisiana Teens Speak Up Representative through the Epilepsy Foundation, she shares her journey emphasizing the need for increased research funding, expanded education, and improved access to care for individuals living with epilepsy. Maylie traveled to Washington, D.C., where she met with Congressional offices to advocate for the more than 54,000 individuals living with epilepsy in Louisiana, and has also met with Governor Landry’s office, the Louisiana Department of Education, and her parish Superintendent about implementing seizure recognition and First Aid training. Despite navigating a chronic condition, she has not only excelled academically but also worked to ensure that those affected by epilepsy feel supported.

Brooklynn Warner of Ponchatoula (Junior at Hammond High Magnet School)

Brooklynn Warner of Ponchatoula is an aspiring engineer who has transformed her love for STEM into meaningful service. As the oldest sibling in a home that has welcomed children through foster care, she understands that potential is often a matter of circumstance. As the lead programmer on her FTC and FRC robotics teams, Brooklynn solves complex engineering challenges and was named one of the Top 40 young women in computing nationally by NCWIT. She founded Pink Potion Society to provide STEM experiences for girls. As a Girl Scout, her team won the Bronze Award for “Don’t Pollute the Boot.” Brooklyn also self-published a book that promotes confidence in young girls.

For more information about LPB’s Louisiana Young Heroes Program, visit lpb.org/heroes.