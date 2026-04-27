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No. 7-Seeded LSU Set to Host NCAA Regionals

by Gabriel Lopez
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No. 7-Seeded LSU Set to Host NCAA Regionals

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis (25-6) earned the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Regional and will host Alabama State, Michigan, and Pepperdine with matches beginning on May 1 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU’s selection marks the program’s 21st regional appearance and first since 2024. The Tigers will play host for the first time since 2009 and just the eighth time in program history.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional will be priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 3-12 and can be purchased online under the Tournament Info page. Parking in Lot 411, adjacent to the LSU Tennis Complex, is limited. Lots 408-409 will be unavailable due to reserved parking for LSU Baseball. Fans are encouraged to park in the Hayfield and Gourrier South lots. All parking is free. Attendees will be required to comply with the university’s clear-bag policy.

Michigan and Pepperdine open the regional at 2:00 p.m. CT on May 1, followed by No. 7 LSU taking on Alabama State at 5:00 p.m. CT. The winners of each match will face off on Saturday, May 2, at 5:00 p.m. CT for a spot in the Sweet 16 from May 8-10.

For the latest updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

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