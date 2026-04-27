LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Tennis

No. 10-Seeded LSU Set to Host NCAA Regional

by Luke Ashley
Buy Tickets Regional Home NCAA Tournament Home +0
No. 10-Seeded LSU Set to Host NCAA Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (19-9) earned the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Regional. LSU will host Stephen F. Austin, TCU, and Rice beginning on May 2 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional will be priced at $5 for adults and $3 for kids and can be purchased online under the Tournament Info page. Parking in Lot 411, opposite the LSU Tennis Complex, is limited.

Furthermore, Lots 408-409 will be unavailable due to reserved parking for LSU Baseball’s series against South Carolina.

Fans can park in the Hayfield and Gourrier South lots. All parking is free. Attendees will be required to comply with the university’s clear-bag policy.

The regional opens on Saturday, May 2, with TCU and Rice facing off at 11:00 a.m. CT in the first round. Following that match, LSU will take on Stephen F. Austin in the first round, no earlier than 2:00 p.m. CT. The winners of both matches will advance to the second round on Sunday, May 3, at 2:00 p.m. CT, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line from May 8-10.

LSU’s selection marks the 27th regional appearance and the program’s 10th consecutive showing. The Tigers will play host for the fourth time in program history, having hosted in 1998, 2021, and 2025.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

Related Stories

Brace Named First Team All-SEC; Three Tigers Earn Second Team Honors

Brace Named First Team All-SEC; Three Tigers Earn Second Team Honors

No. 9-Seeded LSU Drops Tight 4-3 Battle to No. 3-Seeded Auburn in SEC Championship

No. 9-Seeded LSU Drops Tight 4-3 Battle to No. 3-Seeded Auburn in SEC Championship

No. 9-Seeded LSU Topples No. 4-Seeded Georgia, 4-1; Advances to Program’s First SEC Tournament Final

No. 9-Seeded LSU Topples No. 4-Seeded Georgia, 4-1; Advances to Program’s First SEC Tournament Final

LSU earned its first victory over the Bulldogs since 1985 and its highest-ranked victory in program history. With the result, the Tigers advance to the program's first-ever SEC Tournament Final appearance.