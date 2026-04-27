Southeastern Louisiana Lions (28-17) at LSU Tigers (24-21)

DATE/TIME (ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 28 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

• LSU leads Southeastern Louisiana, 78-18, in a series that began in 1937, and the Tigers have won 32 of the last 34 meetings between the schools … the Tigers posted a 15-2 victory over the Lions last season (April 29) in Baton Rouge … the Tigers have won nine straight games in the series; Southeastern Louisiana’s last victory over LSU occurred on February 28, 2018, in Hammond, La., by a score of 5-4 … LSU has a 51-4 mark against Southeastern Louisiana since 1990.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“I’m proud of our team for the competitive character they displayed last weekend (at Mississippi State); there were some positives in the series that we can build from. I’m proud of their effort, but this is about playing better baseball. Their engagement and the enthusiasm in the games has been outstanding, we just need to execute better in certain situations.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU freshman catcher/DH Omar Serna Jr. batted .500 (9-for-18) in LSU’s four games last week with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored … in LSU’s series at Mississippi State, Serna Jr. hit .571 (8-for-14) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and six runs scored … he has raised his cumulative average to .314 (38-for-121) and is now the second-leading hitter on the LSU squad … Serna Jr. has collected seven doubles, six homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs on the season.

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun hit .571 (8-for-14) in LSU’s four games last week with one triple, three RBI and five runs scored … he batted .538 (7-for-13) in the Mississippi State series with one triple, two RBI and four runs scored … Braun also walked twice and was hit by a pitch in the Mississippi State series, and he recorded a .625 on-base percentage for the weekend … Braun is now batting .305 (29-for-95) on the year with three doubles, one triple, two homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs.

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 22 games, and he is also riding an 11-game hitting streak … he is batting .364 (16-for-44) during the 11-game hitting streak with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored … Milam has committed just one error all season in 162 chances, producing a .994 fielding percentage.

• Sophomore left-hander Danny Lachenmayer delivered two outstanding relief performances last week versus New Orleans and Mississippi State, working a combined 3.2 innings with no runs, no hits, three walks and eight strikeouts … he pitched an LSU career-long 2.0 innings at Mississippi State on Saturday, blanking the Bulldogs with no hits, two walks and three strikeouts … Lachenmayer worked 1.2 scoreless relief innings versus New Orleans on Tuesday with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts, marking his highest strikeouts total in his first season with the Tigers.

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .337, and he has produced nine doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 47 runs scored … Curiel is No. 4 in the SEC in base hits (61) and No. 7 in the league in triples (2).

• LSU collected 24 runs on 32 hits in last weekend’s Mississippi State series, producing five doubles, one triple and seven home runs … LSU has hit a total of 74 homers on the season, which places the Tigers seventh among the SEC’s home run leaders.

ABOUT THE LIONS

• Southeastern Louisiana is 28-17 overall, and the Lions are tied with Lamar for first place in the Southland Conference with a 16-8 league mark … SLU has won four straight games, including a three-game Southland Conference sweep over Houston Christian last weekend in Hammond, La.

• The Lions are batting .284 as a team with 79 doubles, nine triples, 74 home runs and 22 steals in 29 attempts … outfielder Justin Williams is batting .323 with eight doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 37 RBI; infielder Ben Robichaux is hitting.299 with five doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 336 RBI, and outfielder Brody Capps is batting .279 with 10 doubles, one triple, 11 homers and 44 RBI.

• The Southeastern pitching staff has a 5.03 cumulative ERA, and the Lions have recorded 340 strikeouts in 384.1 innings while allowing 45 home runs and a .258 opponent batting average.