Kailin Chio Named 2026 Honda Sport Award Finalist

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Gymnastics Sophomore Kailin Chio was named a finalist for the Class of 2026 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics, as revealed Monday by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda.

The year of Kailin Ch10. 👑@kailin_chio is a finalist for the Class of 2026 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics!#GeauxTigers | @CWSA_HondaCup pic.twitter.com/jFsL5Y1Od2 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 27, 2026

Chio, a native of Henderson, Nevada, is one of four finalists for this year’s class. The other three finalists for the award include UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, Anna Roberts from Stanford University and Faith Torrez of the University of Oklahoma.

The gymnastics finalists were selected by a panel of experts and coaches from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). Voting for the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics is conducted by senior women administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member institutions and will open after the NCAA Final Four.

LSU’s Kailin Chio secured the first finalist spot as she was the No. 1 all-arounder during the regular season based on NQS, while Oklahoma’s Faith Torrez received a nomination for the Honda Award as the 2026 NCAA All Around Champion. The final two positions were voted on by the WCGA Coaches. Those two positions would have nominees submitted and then a final VOTE (similar to the AAI Award), 1 per institution.

The announcement comes during a landmark moment for the organization, as the CWSA celebrates its 50th anniversary during the 2025-26 collegiate athletics season. For five decades, the Honda Sport Award has honored the nation’s top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, symbolizing “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

The recipient will become a finalist for the prestigious Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Class of 2026 Honda Cup, to be presented live on Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

2026 Honda Gymnastics Sport Award Finalists: