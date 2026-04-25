Seven Tigers Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE — Four more LSU Tigers had their name called on Saturday, as rounds 4-7 of the 2026 NFL Draft were completed in Pittsburgh.

Tight end Bauer Sharp, wide receiver Barion Brown and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. were each selected in the sixth round. In the seventh round, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier gave LSU seven players picked in this year’s draft.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane (first round, No. 6 overall, Kansas City Chiefs) became the first LSU player taken in the draft on Thursday evening, followed by safety A.J. Haulcy (third round, Indianapolis Colts) and wide receiver Zavion Thomas (third round, Chicago Bears).

Sharp, an every-down tight end in his lone season with the Tigers, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ sixth-round selection (185th overall). He caught 24 passes with two touchdowns and also played a heavy role on multiple special-team units as a senior in 2025.

Brown heard his name called five picks later, as he became the first LSU player drafted by the New Orleans Saints since Will Clapp in 2018. Brown, 190th overall in the sixth round, played his senior season in Baton Rouge and led the Tigers in receptions (53) and receiving yards (532). He returned six kickoffs for touchdowns during his collegiate career, including a 99-yarder vs. Houston in the 2025 Texas Bowl.

Perkins, a four-year player for the Tigers at linebacker, returned from an injury-shortened 2024 season to start 11 games in 2025. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ sixth-round selection, 215th overall. Perkins finished his redshirt-junior season with 56 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, and tied for team lead with three interceptions while adding seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Nussmeier was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round (249th overall) following an injury-plagued fifth and final season at LSU in 2025. Nussmeier returned to play in the 2026 Senior Bowl and earn MVP honors after throwing for more than 7,000 yards in his collegiate career.

Nussmeier finished No. 2 in LSU history in passing attempts (1,032) and completions (660), No. 3 in passing yards (7.699) and completion percentage (63.9) and tied for No. 4 in passing TD’s (52).

In Thursday’s first round, Delane was the first LSU Tiger and first SEC player selected, as the Chiefs took him No. 6 overall. He became the third-highest defensive back selected in LSU history.

LSU has produced the top pick from the SEC in three-straight years, as Delane followed Will Campbell in 2025 (No. 5 overall by the New England Patriots) and Jayden Daniels in 2024 (No. 2 by the Washington Commanders).

Haulcy and Thomas each came off the board during Friday’s third round.

Haulcy, a first-team Sporting News All-American by during his lone season with the Tigers, was the 78th overall selection in the draft by the Indianapolis Colts. During his senior season, the Houston native was second at LSU in tackles (88) and tied for the team lead with three interceptions in 2025.

Thomas, a two-year player at LSU following two seasons at Mississippi State, joined the Chicago Bears as the 89th overall selection in the third round. At LSU, Thomas caught 64 passes for 706 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 99 rushing yards and a TD. Along with returning punts and kickoffs, the John Ehret High School graduate completed 2-of-3 passes for 33 yards.

LSU is set to begin the 2026 schedule under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin on Sept. 5, when Clemson visits Tiger Stadium for the first time.