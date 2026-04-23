BATON ROUGE, La. – The Flamingo Park Baseball Field in Miami Beach, Fla., was renamed Thursday in honor of LSU legend Stanley “Skip” Bertman.

Bertman graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1956 and later returned to lead the school’s baseball program to the 1970 state championship and two runners-up finishes before making his mark at the collegiate level.

“Skip Bertman’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of Miami Beach baseball, from his championship days at Beach High to his legendary career on the national stage,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Naming this field in his honor ensures that future generations of local athletes will know the story of this talented man who defined excellence and innovation in the sport.”

Bertman, 87, served as the head baseball coach at Miami Beach High School from 1962 to 1974 and went on to become an associate head coach at the University of Miami and head coach at LSU, where he led the Tigers to five national titles and seven Southeastern Conference championships with the highest NCAA Tournament win rate in history.

“Coach Bertman is a fantastic role model for our children to see what can be accomplished in sports and in life,” said Miami Beach Vice Mayor Laura Dominguez, who sponsored the measure to name the field after Bertman, a 2006 inductee into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.