BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU shortstop Steve Milam was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the 2026 Brooks Wallace Award.

The top 50 shortstops in the country were selected as semifinalists by the College Baseball Foundation based on both their offensive and defensive production this season.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

Former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman was the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award.

Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., has committed just one error this season in 148 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage. He was charged with only five errors during the entire 2025 season when he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

Milam is hitting .282 this season with 11 doubles, one triple, six homers, 25 RBI and 41 runs. He has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 19 games, and he is also riding an eight-game hitting streak.

He is batting .387 (12-for-31) in LSU’s last eight games with four doubles, two homers, five RBI and five runs scored.