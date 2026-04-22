Four Former LSU Golfers Begin Play Thursday In First LPGA Major Of 2026

BATON ROUGE – For what is believed to be the first time, four former LSU Tigers will tee off Thursday in the LPGA’s first major of the season, the Chevron Championship.

The tournament is in Houston again this year but at a new venue, Memorial Park Golf Course.

Austin Ernst, Ingrid Lindblad, Madelene Sagstrom and Carla Tejedo are all in this year’s field for the 72-hole event that runs through Sunday.

Ernst, the 2011 NCAA Champion as a freshman at LSU, is making a return to the tour this year after stepping away in 2022. The winner of three LPGA events, Ernst made the Solheim Cup team in 2017 and 2021 and won more than $4.6 million on tour since joining the LPGA in 2013.

Although this will be her 48th LPGA major appearance, this will be her first since 2022.

Lindblad, who captured the ANNIKA Award and much of the college player of the year hardware in 2024, will be playing in her 14th major, her sixth as an LPGA professional. Lindblad won in her rookie campaign of 2025, capturing the JM Eagle Los Angeles Championship with a score of 21-under par.

Lindblad has earned just shy of one million dollars on the LPGA Tour since joining the tour in 2025.

Sagstrom also was a winner on the tour in 2025, winning the LPGA Match Play championship. It was her second win on the tour which she has been participating in since 2017 after her stellar LSU career ended in 2015.

She has four times represented Europe in the Solheim Cup (2017, 2021, 2023, 2024) and in 2021 represented Sweden in the Tokyo Olympic Games golf event. This will be her 44th appearance in an LPGA major.

Tejedo, whose sister Rocio currently play for LSU, is in her rookie season on the tour and has done very well with three cashes in four LPGA starts. She finished her LSU career in 2024, finishing in the top 10 in the NCAA Championships in her final competition.

She finished at 10-under par and T5 in the LPGA Founders Cup event earlier this season and will be playing in her first LPGA major.

The tournament will be televised on Thursday and Friday on The Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT with late afternoon coverage from 5-7 p.m. CT.

On Saturday, coverage begins from Noon-2 p.m. CT on NBC with Golf Channel picking up the action from 2-5 p.m. CT. The championship round on Sunday is set from 1-4:30 p.m. on NBC.

Lindblad and Tejedo will both be in the early wave on Thursday with Lindblad off in the first group off No. 1 at 7:15 a.m. CT. Tejedo will be in the second group at 7:27 a.m. Ernst and Sagstrom will have afternoon wave tee times with Ernst going off the 10th tee at 12:27 p.m. CT and Sagstrom teeing off No. 1 at 1:15 p.m.