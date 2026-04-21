Week 11 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball increases it position in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, moving to No. 15 and No. 20, respectively.

LSU also increased its ranking to No. 14 in the Softball America Poll and No. 17 in the D1Softball Poll. The Tigers have an RPI ranking of No. 10, which includes a No. 7 strength of schedule and a No. 12 non-conference strength of schedule.

The Tigers put together a perfect 4-0 weekend, beginning with a no-hitter at UL Lafayette and capped with their first sweep of the season against Ole Miss at Tiger Park. On the weekend, LSU batted .343 on 35 hits, including six home runs, and had a 3.77 ERA in the circle with 15 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .208 average.

LSU hits the road for its sixth Top 25 series of the season, a three-game matchup at No. 17/19 Mississippi State on April 24-26 in Starkville, Miss.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.