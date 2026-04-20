New Orleans Privateers (17-25) at LSU Tigers (23-18)

DATE/TIME (ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 21 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NEW ORLEANS

• LSU leads the all-time series with New Orleans, 66-37, including a 11-1 victory last season (March 18) over the Privateers in Baton Rouge … the Tigers have won 15 of the past 18 matchups between the schools, including the past three in a row … UNO’s last win over the Tigers came on April 26, 2022, a 9-4 victory at Privateer Park in New Orleans … UNO’s last win in Baton Rouge came on March 15, 2017, a 7-4, 15-inning victory.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We are certainly not where we want to be at this juncture, and not where we expect to be. The only way I know how to move forward is through hard work. We will have some individual meetings, put together plans for our players and help them apply it to the games.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 18 games, and he is also riding a seven-game hitting streak … Milam batted .385 (5-for-13) last weekend in the Texas A&M series with one double, two homers, two RBI and three runs scored … he batted a combined .412 (7-for-17) in the Tigers’ four games last week versus Northwestern State and Texas A&M with two doubles, two homers, two RBI and three runs scored … Milam has committed just one error all season in 145 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … he is No. 7 in the SEC in at-bats with 160, and he is No. 9 in the league in hit-by-pitch (11).

• Sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin recorded the longest outing of his LSU career on Sunday versus Texas A&M, working 4.1 innings and limiting the Aggies to one run on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts … he threw 61 pitches in the outing, 47 for strikes, a strikes rate of 77 percent … for the entire week in his two appearances versus Northwestern State and Texas A&M, Sheerin pitched 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with no walks, 13 strikeouts and a .143 opponent batting average … Sheerin is 3-0 this season with a team-best 2.84 ERA and three saves … he has recorded 12 walks and 45 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, and he is limiting opponents to a .157 batting average.

• Junio rightfielder Jake Brown leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and 49 RBI on the year … Brown is No. 4 in the SEC in home runs (16), No. 5 in RBI (49) and No. 9 in runs scored (43).

• Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .354, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 43 runs scored … Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in base hits (57), No. 4 in the league in triples (2) and No. 9 in runs scored (43).

• The LSU bullpen recorded a 3.21 ERA in 14.0 innings versus Texas A&M last weekend, holding the Aggies to five runs on 11 hits with eight walks and 25 strikeouts … the LSU relievers limited Texas A&M to a .204 cumulative batting average in their outings.

• Freshman right-hander Marcos Paz delivered an impressive relief effort on Saturday versus Texas A&M, firing 2.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts … sophomore left-hander Danny Lachenmayer made two appearances in the Texas A&M series, firing 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.

ABOUT THE PRIVATEERS

• New Orleans has a 17-25 record this season, and the Privateers are 7-14 in the Southland Conference … UNO defeated Houston Christian, 11-7, on Sunday after dropping the first two games of the Southland Conference series last weekend.

• The Privateers are hitting .269 as a team with 69 doubles, five triples, 47 home runs and 43 stolen bases in 63 attempts … outfielder Dylan Biddick is batting .325 with 11 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 25 RBI … infielder Evan Rogers is hitting .309 with five doubles, two homers and 24 RBI … outfielder Kruise Newman leads the Privateers in both home runs (9) and RBI (33).

• The UNO pitching staff has a 6.10 cumulative ERA with 303 strikeouts in 364.1 innings while allowing 41 home runs and a .280 opponent batting average.