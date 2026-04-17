SEC Softball Tournament Moves to Neutral Site Beginning in 2027

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC, in partnership with the City of Madison and the Greater Huntsville area, has announced Toyota Field as the host site for the SEC Softball Tournament for the next four seasons, beginning in 2027.

The 2027 SEC Tournament is set for May 11-15 at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in the Southern League.

Since 2004, the SEC Softball Tournament has been held at member campuses. The 2027 tournament will be the first at a neutral site since 2002 in Plant City, Fla.

“Taking the SEC Softball Tournament to Madison and Greater Huntsville for the next four years marks a significant and exciting new chapter for softball in our conference, bringing this premier championship to a destination that mirrors the elite level of competition on the field,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “For several years, we have carefully evaluated the opportunity to conduct the tournament at a true neutral site, understanding that the right venue and the right partnership were critical to making that vision a reality. The leadership of the Madison and Greater Huntsville area shares our commitment to elevating the experience for our student-athletes, coaches, institutions, and fans, building lasting memories and establishing new traditions for years to come.”

The 2026 SEC Softball Tournament will be on May 5-9, 2026, hosted at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

LSU is 48-28 in the SEC Tournament, registering the most wins in the history of the league’s tournament. The Tigers have reached the tournament finals 11 times, the most of any SEC team. LSU’s last final appearance was in 2017, and the Tigers have hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007), which rank third-most in league history, behind Alabama and Florida, each with six.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.