No. 9-Seeded LSU Moves Past No. 8-Seeded Tennessee, 4-1; Advances to Quarterfinal Round

NORMAN, Okla. – Sophomore Kayla Cross delivered a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 rally to clinch the match as the No. 9-seeded LSU women’s tennis team downed No. 8-seeded Tennessee, 4-1, on Thursday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

LSU moves to 17-8 while Tennessee falls to 20-9

“I think all in all, it was a really good performance by our group,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “I thought we came out exceptionally well in doubles and really took it to them on courts two and three to secure that point. We also got off to some strong starts in singles. Tennessee is a really well-coached, gritty, and competitive group, and they pushed back on us in a lot of spots, but our kids held their nerve like champions. Ella (McDonald) was fantastic today, Carolina (Kuhl) was clutch when she needed to be, and the last few games of Kayla’s (Cross) match were incredibly high-level. We’ll absolutely take that win. Now we need to rest, recharge, and get ready for another great opportunity against Oklahoma tomorrow. The girls are excited for it.”

Carolina Kuhl and Addison Lanton took on Katrina Scott and Maeve Thornton on court No. 3 to open the match. Kuhl and Lanton took a quick 4-0 set lead and, despite dropping a game, closed the set out with a 6-1 result.

No. 29 Kenna Erickson and Ella McDonald battled No. 23 Catherine Aulia and Leyla Britez Risso with a chance to clinch the doubles point on the second court. After earning an early 2-0 lead, Erickson and McDonald moved ahead 5-1 before later closing out a 6-2 win to clinch the doubles point for LSU.

Kicking off singles play, McDonald took on No. 80 Vanesa Suarez on the third court. After dropping the first game, McDonald surged ahead to take the opening set 6-1. In the second set, following two consecutive ties, McDonald took the final four games for a 6-2 win to give LSU a 2-0 lead.

Up next, Kuhl battled Francesca Mattioli on court No. 5. Kuhl jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening set before Mattioli attempted to rally, but Kuhl held on to take it 6-3. In the second, after a back-and-forth start that saw two ties, Kuhl pulled ahead late for the final three of four games to secure a 6-4 victory for a 3-0 LSU advantage.

After clinching the doubles point, No. 110 Erickson took on Thornton on court No. 6. Erickson responded after an early 2-0 deficit in the opening set by turning it into a 6-3 win. Thornton answered in the second, pulling away for a 6-1 set victory. In the deciding set, Erickson jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Thornton rallied and closed out the match, 6-3, to alter the match score to 3-1.

Looking to end Tennessee’s rally and clinch the match, No. 46 Kayla Cross battled No. 35 Britez Risso on the second spot. Cross dropped the opening set, 6-1, but rallied in a back-and-forth second set, trading games through consecutive ties before breaking away from 4-4 to earn a 6-4 win. The sophomore carried that momentum into the third, grabbing an early edge at 2-1 and 3-2, ultimately pulling away late to secure a 6-3 victory and clinch the 4-1 match win.

Up Next

LSU advances to the quarterfinal round to take on the top seed in the tournament, Oklahoma, on Friday, Apr. 17, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs Tennessee

04/16/26 at Norman, Okla.

Headington Family Tennis Center

LSU 4, Tennessee 1

Singles competition

1. #18 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #10 Katrina Scott (TENN) 7-5, 2-5, unfinished

2. #46 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. #35 Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #80 Vanesa Suarez (TENN) 6-1, 6-2

4. #108 Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Catherine Aulia (TENN) 6-2, 3-6, 3-4, unfinished

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Francesca Mattoili (TENN) 6-3, 6-4

6. #107 Kenna Erickson (LSU) fell to Maeve Thornton (TENN) 6-3, 1-6, 3-6

Doubles competition

1. #67 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #32 Francesca Mattoili/Vanesa Suarez (TENN) 3-4, unfinished

2. #29 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #23 Catherine Aulia/Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 6-2

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Katrina Scott/Maeve Thornton (TENN) 6-1

Match Notes:

LSU 16-8; National ranking #15

Tennessee 13-8; National ranking #16

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,5,6,2)