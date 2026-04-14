No. 9-Seeded LSU Opens SEC Tournament Play Against No. 16-Seeded Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 15 LSU opens postseason play at the SEC Tournament on Apr. 15, facing Missouri at 3:00 p.m. CT in Norman, Okla., at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

LSU was drawn as the No. 9 seed in the tournament, while Missouri checks in as the No. 16 seed. If necessary, the Tigers will face No. 8-seeded Tennessee in the second round on Thursday, Apr. 16, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

According to the latest official ITA rankings (Apr. 14), LSU ranks No. 15 in the dual season team rankings.

Last time out, the Tigers concluded the regular season on the road with a 4-1 win over Kentucky but a 4-3 loss to No. 19 Tennessee.

LSU holds a 15-8 record on the season and has clinched the doubles point in 13 of its matches. The Tigers own a 62-33 singles mark and a 33-23 doubles record.

The Tigers feature four ranked singles players in No. 18 Cadence Brace, No. 46 Kayla Cross, No. 108 Addison Lanton, and No. 110 Kenna Erickson in the latest ITA rankings. Furthermore, LSU has three ranked doubles pairings: No. 16 Cross and Ella McDonald, No. 29 Kenna Erickson and McDonald, and No. 67 Brace and Cross.

Cross holds a 4-1 singles mark on the season. The sophomore holds three ranked victories on the campaign, highlighted by most recently clinching the 4-1 victory against Alabama’s then-No. 73 Klara Millicevic, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Brace holds an 8-4 mark on the top spot, behind four ranked victories, highlighted by taking down Vanderbilt’s then-No. 33 Bridget Stammel, 6-3, 6-1.

McDonald checks in with a 6-4 singles mark. She posted a ranked victory to clinch the match win against Florida’s then-No. 26 Gabia Paskauskas, 6-2, 6-3.

Against NC State, McDonald and Cross struck up a partnership to take down NC State’s then-No. 2 Broadfoot/Victoria Osuigwe, 7-6(6). Since then, the duo has a 3-1 record this season, all against ranked opponents.

Beyond teaming with Cross, McDonald has earned seven doubles wins on the season with Erickson. Likewise, Erickson has collected six singles victories, riding a four-match winning streak, on the third through sixth courts this season.

Lanton continues her strong freshman campaign with a team-leading 16-2 mark behind victories on the first, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth courts. Lanton is also currently riding a seven-match winning streak in singles. In doubles play, the freshman has earned 11 total victories with four different partners.

Following ITA Kickoff Weekend, on Jan. 28, Carolina Kuhl was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Kuhl has registered a 13-7 record in singles play.

Missouri has an overall record of 12-17 this season. Silvia Chinellato serves as the interim head coach for the Tigers this season. Missouri is represented in the ITA singles rankings by No. 79 Gian Octa. LSU holds a perfect 15-0 all-time record against Missouri and earned a 4-0 result against the program on Mar. 19.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.