Rudy Ceccon Named to the SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior Rudy Ceccon of the LSU men’s tennis team has been named to the 2026 SEC Men’s Tennis Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Every year, the SEC Community Service Team celebrates the positive impact student-athletes have on their communities, excelling both on and off the court. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with men’s and women’s teams previously selected on a general basis from 1999 to 2003.

This marks Ceccon’s first time receiving the honor. As one of the more tenured Tigers on the team in his third year, he has taken the initiative and elevated his efforts to create a powerful impression.

Ceccon opened his campaign back in October through Athletes for Hope, an organization that helped the French native connect with athletes of all levels, making a meaningful impact at McKinley Elementary School here in Baton Rouge. Later that month, with LSU Tiger Life, Ceccon participated in LSU Athletics’ 28th annual Halloween BOOzar event. This initiative connected the school’s student-athletes with the public and allowed them to interact with trick-or-treaters.

Back on the court, Ceccon has helped run free tennis clinics for young, aspiring tennis players hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex. Most recently, the Gardere Initiative, a community composed of hard-working families who are marginalized and underserved, hosted the MLK Day of Service. Ceccon engaged with children in a variety of sports-inspired field day activities to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His dedication to serving others leaves a lasting impact on LSU and the Baton Rouge community.

After opening the season with a match clinch on the road to lead unranked LSU to a 4-3 victory over then No. 25 Clemson, Ceccon has not let up. He continues to be a force when inserted into the lineup, carrying a 7-2 singles record on the season, backed by his perfect 6-0 mark on court six. Furthermore, primarily at the third spot, he is 6-5 in doubles.

Ceccon and the No. 5 LSU Men’s Tennis team will wrap up their regular season this Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex, facing off against No. 22 Kentucky at 5:30 p.m. for Senior Day.

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