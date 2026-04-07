Men Ranked No. 1, Women No. 5 in Second Edition of 2026 USTFCCCA Outdoor TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2026 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU men stayed at No. 1 in the nation, while the women dropped four spots to No. 5.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of 12 individuals and four relays ranked top 10 in the nation so far this outdoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 49.59

No. 1 | Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Prince | 4×400 | 3:01.43

No. 2 | Jaiden Reid | 100m | 10.06w

No. 2 | Jordan Turner | LJ | 7.95m (26-1)

No. 3 | Adeyah Brewster | 100h | 12.92w

No. 3 | Princesse Hyman | DT | 59.90m (196-6)

No. 3 | Jack Larriviere | JT | 77.24m (253-5)

No. 4 | Salieci Myles | 100h | 12.93w

No. 4 | Onojuvwevwo, Franklin, Nuhu, Jackson | 4×400 | 3:26.51

No. 5 | Joshua Caleb | 200m | 20.44w

No. 6 | Turner, Reid, McKay, Caleb | 4×100 | 38.80

No. 6 | Hinckson, Williams, Bigam, Godbless | 4×100 | 43.13

No. 7 | Malachi Austin | 400m | 45.37

No. 7 | Leah Acosta | DT | 56.93m (186-9)

No. 10 | Myles Thomas | 100m | 10.14

No. 10 | Grant Buckmiller | 400m | 45.45

2026 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Men | No. 1 | March 31

LSU Women | No. 1 | March 31

LSU Men | No. 1 | April 7

LSU Women | No. 5 | April 7

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