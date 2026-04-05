Cade Arrambide Blasts Four Homers, Lifts LSU to 16-6 Series Victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU designated hitter Cade Arrambide set a school record with four home runs Sunday, leading the Tigers to a 16-6, 12-inning win over Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

LSU improved to 22-11 overall, 6-6 in the SEC, while Tennessee dropped to 20-12 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

Arrambide was 5-for-6 on the day with four homers and seven RBI, establishing the LSU record for most home runs in a single game. His grand slam in the top of the 12th inning highlighted a 10-run LSU outburst that broke at 6-6 tie.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they play host to Bethune-Cookman in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“That win is definitely up there in my coaching career,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I mean, what a comeback by our team, I’m just so proud of our players. There were so many layers to what happened, and so many players making huge contributions to the win.

“What special performance by Cade Arrambide, and there were so many guys who made clutch plays. This is important to them, we’ve fought a lot here lately, and this is a great weekend for our program.”

LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (4-3) earned the win for the Tigers, working the final 5.1 innings and limiting Tennessee to one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Volunteers reliever Brayden Krenzel (1-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed the first run of the Tigers’ 12th inning.

Tennessee led 5-0 after scoring five unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning, capitalizing on three LSU errors. The outburst was highlighted by a grand slam from leftfielder Blaine Brown, marking his ninth homer of the year.

Arrambide launched a solo shot in the fifth inning, his fifth homer of the year, narrowing the deficit to 5-1.

The Tigers struck for three runs in the seventh on back-to-back-to-back solo home runs by third baseman John Pearson, by Arrambide and by second baseman Seth Dardar.

The sequence marked the first time that LSU homered in three straight plate appearances since May 9, 2023, when Tommy White, Cade Beloso and Hayden Travinski homered in consecutive at-bats against Northwestern State.

LSU tied the game in the top of the ninth when rightfielder Jake Brown provided a two-out RBI single.

The Tigers took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th when Arrambide blasted his third homer of the game, but Tennessee knotted the contest again when catcher Levi Clark delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame.