No. 7 LSU Completes Road Swing with 4-2 Win Over No. 21 Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL. – With a 6-3, 7-5 straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Claverie, No. 104 Andrej Loncarevic clinched the match for the Tigers as No. 7 LSU defeated No. 21 Florida, 4-2, at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

LSU earned its first win over Florida since 2019, advancing its record to 23-5 while going 9-4 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Florida drops to 13-11 with a 5-7 conference mark.

“We played our best match of the road trip today,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “I felt like the last two matches we weren’t necessarily playing our best tennis, but found ways to win. Today, we had some guys find their games.”

When asked about the long stretch away from home, coach Bryan said, “Going into this 10-day road trip, we knew it was going to be challenging. We started with a tough loss, but I’m very proud of our guys responding with three top-25 wins. We’re looking forward to getting back home for Senior Day against Kentucky on Friday.”

Enzo Kohlmann and Olaf Pieczkowski entered the third spot in a duel with Andreas Timini and Kevin Edengren. The pair started in a rut, falling to a 3-0 deficit after getting broken in their second game. Kohlmann and Pieczkowski got on the board with their first game at 3-1, looking to pose a threat to steal back a break from their opponents. However, Timini and Edengren stayed strong, continuing to roll through their service games and inching closer to the finish. The Gators maintained their three-game cushion the remainder of the way, defeating the Tigers, 6-3.

On the top court, No. 17 Sasa Markovic and Loncarevic took on a top-10 opponent in No. 8 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson. The Tiger duo came out firing to take the early advantage, breaking in the first game of the match before backing it up with a hold to take a 2-0 lead. The Gators notched their first game at 2-1, settling into the set as they aimed to mount a comeback. Markovic and Loncarevic maintained a steady lead over their opponents, continuing to serve formidable games and move through the middle stages of the set. The Tigers stayed ahead by two games at 4-2 and then again at 5-3. Though Nirundorn and Jefferson gave themselves one more chance to get back on serve at 5-4, Markovic and Loncarevic remained unstoppable, holding off any chance of a late rally to wrap the match, 6-4. Markovic and Loncarevic secured their second-highest ranked win of the season and their fifth overall, moving their record to 12-5 and 6-4 in the SEC.

The deciding match for the doubles point fell on court two in the battle between Erik Arutiunian and Matias Ponce de Leon versus Pablo Perez Ramos and Adhithya Ganesan. Both teams settled into the match early, holding their first two service games to keep the score level at 2-2. Very little separated the two as they progressed through the middle stages of the match, neither giving the opponent much opportunity to strike. Down the stretch, as the scoreline reached 5-4, Arutiunian and Ponce de Leon approached their best chance to seal the match. They captured the first and only break necessary to win 6-4 and secure the doubles point for LSU, taking a 1-0 lead over Florida. The Tiger duo earned their way back into the win column, pushing their season mark to 15-6 and going 7-5 within the conference.

No. 27 Arutiunian returned to the marquee court to take on No. 96 Ganesan in a match that featured a back-and-forth start. The opening games of the first set stayed tight as the two traded holds upon reaching 2-2. From there, Arutiunian began to run away with the set, holding for 3-2 before capturing the first break of the match to move ahead 4-2. Now in control, he continued to dictate play and continued his four-game run, closing the set with another break to take it, 6-2. Ganesan appeared to regain himself early in the second set, neither player gaining much separation through the opening stages. Arutiunian upped his level once again after reaching 2-2, securing consecutive games to move ahead 4-2. The Belarus native stayed composed and continued to apply pressure, securing another break at 5-2 before comfortably serving it out for a 6-2 finish. Arutiunian advances his season mark to 18-4, going 7-1 at the top spot and 11-3 on court two, logging nine SEC wins while extending his win streak to three. LSU took a 2-0 lead over Florida.

Markovic moved up to the fifth spot today and found himself in a tough rhythm early against a ranked opponent, No. 48 Perez Ramos. He suffered a series of breaks in the opening stages, going down 3-1. Even after appearing to bounce back at 3-2, Perez Ramos prevented a rally to regain his two-game cushion at 4-2. From there, the Gator was in full control to close out the first set with a three-game run at 6-2. Aiming to make the second set more competitive, Markovic stayed within striking distance throughout, moving through his service games with authority as the score approached 2-2. Even after Perez Ramos logged back-to-back games to take a commanding 4-2 lead, Markovic fought back to level it at 4-4. In the closing stages, the Gator elevated his game one final time, holding at 6-5 before putting the nail in the coffin for a 7-5 second set. LSU still led Florida, 2-1.

Alessio Vasquez battled his third ranked opponent this season on court three in No. 81 Jin. Vasquez started with the upper hand with an early hold, but the first set quickly turned into a battle of momentum swings. After dropping serve for the first time at 2-1, he responded immediately to level it at 2-2. Here, Jin kicked it into high gear, stringing together a stretch of games and capitalizing on his returns. He rattled off four straight games to run away with the opener, 6-2. Vasquez kept the second set closer for longer, trading blows until the score reached a 3-3 stalemate. Jin secured a key break at 4-3, marking the turning point as Vasquez had to work his way back now. Although he fought to stay in it, it was not enough to derail Jin’s game, closing out the match with a 6-4 second set. LSU was now tied 2-2 against Florida.

Back to his winning ways, Kohlmann battled Edengren at the fifth spot in a match that broke the tie between the two teams. Kohlmann came out firing, logging a break at his first opportunity for a 2-0 lead. Edengren didn’t get on the board until holding serve at 3-1. Appearing to lose his momentum after getting broken at 3-2, Kohlmann remained undeterred and regained his two-game lead at 4-2. With nothing left to do but serve out the opening set, the sophomore moved towards the finish line to wrap it, 6-3. Edengren stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the second set, putting Kohlmann on his heels from the start. Unfazed, the Brazilian native reset the score at 2-2. Building off his response, he continued his impressive four-game stretch to extend his lead to 4-2. With his back against the wall, Edengren’s late-match effort was not enough to throw Kohlmann off his game as the Tiger composed a 6-4 finish. With back-to-back conference wins, Kohlmann advanced his season win mark to nine, with his first win on court six, and pushed his win streak to two. The Tigers regained the lead over the Gators, 3-2, and were a point away from clinching.

No. 104 Loncarevic slid up to the second spot today in a competitive match with Claverie. He came out strong in the first set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in no time after capturing a break at his first opportunity. Remaining steady from there, he moved forward with imposing service games, preventing any chance of a late rally to close the set, 6-3. The second set was much more tense throughout its entirety, neither player able to create much separation for much of the battle. Claverie served first, so Loncarevic needed to succeed in not surrendering a service game to keep the score level. Entering the closing stages at 5-5, the French native approached his greatest opportunity to forge ahead and put away the match. At the deciding point at 40-40, Loncarevic earned the key break that pushed his lead to 6-5, before completing the match with resilience and clutch play at 7-5. With a season record of 15-5 and eight conference wins, he extended his win streak to five – the highest on the team – remaining undefeated on court two in another match clinch for the Tigers. LSU defeated Florida, 4-2.

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LSU vs Florida

4/4/2026 at Gainesville, Fla.

Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex

#7 LSU 4, #21 Florida 2

Singles competition

1. #27 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #96 Adhithya Ganesan (UF) 6-2, 6-2

2. #104 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Lorenzo Claverie (UF) 6-3, 7-5

3. #81 Jeremy Jin (UF) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

4. #60 Henry Jefferson (UF) vs. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-7 (4-7), 5-5, unfinished

5. #48 Pablo Perez Ramos (UF) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-2, 7-5

6. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Kevin Edengren (UF) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #17 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #8 Henry Jefferson/Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-4

2. Matias Ponce De Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Adhithya Ganesan/Pablo Perez Ramos (UF) 6-4

3. Kevin Edengren/Andreas Timini (UF) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

LSU 23-5 (SEC 9-4); National ranking #7

Florida 13-11 (SEC 5-7); National ranking #21

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (1,5,3,6,2)