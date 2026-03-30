Four Gymnasts Earned 2026 WCGA Regular Season All-America Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics team added nine All-America honors to their resume on Monday as the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced its 2026 Regular Season All-America honors, with multiple Tigers earning recognition across several events.

Headlining the group is sophomore Kailin Chio, who earned First Team All-America honors in the all-around, vault, beam, and floor exercise, moving her career total to 11, the 10th most by a gymnast in school history.

Chio finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation on both vault (9.980) and beam (9.995), while her all-around National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 39.795 led the country and solidified her as the top gymnasts in collegiate gymnastics this season.

Sophomore Kaliya Lincoln earned First Team All-America honors on floor exercise after tying for second nationally with a 9.960 NQS. Lincoln also picked up Second Team All-America recognition on vault with a 9.915, showcasing her impact as one of LSU’s premier specialists. It was the first All-America recognition for Lincoln.

Konnor McClain was named a First Team All-American on uneven bars with her 9.940 NQS and Second Team All-America honors on beam with a 9.935. The junior is now an eight-time All-American, adding her third career honor on bars and fourth on beam.

Rounding out LSU’s honorees this season is Amari Drayton, who earned Second Team All-America recognition on vault with a 9.915 NQS, her second time claiming All-America honors in her career. She now owns one on floor and one on vault.

In total, the Tigers combined for nine All-America honors across four gymnasts, reinforcing the program’s standing among the nation’s elite as postseason competition continues. LSU now owns a total of 357 All-America recognitions in program history.

The WCGA Regular Season All-America honors are determined by NQS rankings at the conclusion of the regular season, recognizing the top 16 gymnasts nationally on each event and in the all-around.

The No. 2 Tigers are set to begin the NCAA postseason this week as they will serve as one of four host sites for regionals beginning on Wednesday, April 1st through Saturday, April 4th.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.