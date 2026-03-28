LSU Defeats Kentucky, 7-0, to Even SEC Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – Right-hander William Schmidt earned his first career SEC win Saturday, and designated hitter Mason Braun drove in four runs to lead LSU to a 7-0 victory over No. 19 Kentucky in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 18-10 overall, 3-5 in the SEC, while Kentucky dropped to 21-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

The Tigers’ win evened the series at one game apiece, setting the stage for the LSU-UK series finale at 12 p.m. CT Sunday. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Saturday’s shutout was LSU’s first in an SEC game since April 3, 2025, when the Tigers posted a 2-0 victory at Oklahoma.

Schmidt (4-1) worked 5.1 scoreless innings, limiting the Wildcats to six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I believe William is emerging into one of the best pitchers in the country,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He’s had three really good starts now in the league. I thought he was excellent today, he used last night’s game (vs. Kentucky) in watching and evaluating, and he did a great job in today’s game.”

LSU reliever Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly over the final 3.2 innings to earn his first save of the season, allowing just one hit while recording one walk and seven strikeouts.

“We don’t win the national championship last season without Zac Cowan,” Johnson said. “He’s really got it going now the we’ve gotten into league play; he’s had three outstanding scoreless appearances, and he was exceptional today.”

Kentucky starting pitcher Nate Harris (3-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed five runs on five hits in 4.2 innings with five walks and two strikeouts.

Braun was 2-for-4 on the day with a three-run homer and a run-scoring double, tying his career high with four RBI.

“Mason gave us two really good at-bats,” Johnson said. “He followed the blueprints of the at-bats of the guys in front of him. He laid off some borderline pitches, got himself into some good counts and put some good swings on the ball.”

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning when first baseman Zach Yorke lifted a sacrifice fly, and Braun ripped an RBI double down the right-field line.

Braun’s three-run homer in the fourth – his second dinger of the season – increased the margin to 5-0.

Shortstop Steve Milam delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning to give the Tigers a seven-run cushion.