Heavener, K. Edwards Leads No. 20 LSU in 3-1 Upset over No. 5 Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jayden Heavener and Kylee Edwards led the charge in a 3-1 victory for No. 20 LSU over No. 5/3 Oklahoma, delivering Oklahoma its first loss in SEC play this season.

LSU evens the series, moving to 23-11 and 4-7 in SEC play with a win over Oklahoma (33-3, 7-1 SEC). The victory snaps Oklahoma’s 22-game winning streak, the second-longest in the country, and marks LSU’s first win over the Sooners since 2015.

Heavener (8-6) threw her 10th complete game of the season, fanning four and allowing two hits, two walks, and no earned runs. Heavener and the defense held the high-powered Oklahoma offense to just two hits in the game, and in 15 innings in the series, OU has scored in only three and has no home runs.

K. Edwards went 2-for-3 on the day with two RBI and one run, marking her seventh multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game this season. Edwards smacked her fourth home run of the season to put the Tigers ahead 3-0 through four innings.

“Jayden Heavener gave us a great game today,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I knew in the research that they [Oklahoma] hadn’t seen an arm like hers this season. I thought she was great and executed the plan beautifully. She just did an awesome job being herself.

“We have to continue to be aggressive and set the tone early,” Coach Torina added. “They [Oklahoma] don’t play from behind very often, so it was a different feeling for them. Having a lead allowed our pitchers to be a little more aggressive. Credit to the offense for setting the tone for us there.”

Offensively for LSU, Alix Franklin had one hit, scored a run, and tallied her second RBI of the series, and Jalia Lassiter accounted for another hit, bringing the Tigers’ total to five. Lassiter scored a run and drew a walk in the game.

Oklahoma’s Allyssa Parker took her first loss, dropping to 4-1 after allowing three runs on two hits and three walks in 3.0 innings. Sydney Berzon, in her Tiger Park debut as a Sooner, gave up three hits over the final three innings. Both pitchers struck out two.

Heavener began with a strikeout, and the offense took a 1-0 lead after the first without a hit. Franklin’s sacrifice fly scored Lassiter, who led off with a walk.

Maci Bergeron caught her fifth runner stealing this year—and 25th in her career—in the second. The Tigers faced the minimum in the third and fourth frames.

Franklin singled up the middle in the fourth for the game’s first hit, and K. Edwards followed with a home run to center, extending the lead to 3-0.

LSU held off OU in the fifth, stranding two runners in scoring position, and secured its third 1-2-3 inning of the game in the sixth, capped by Heavener’s third strikeout of the day. Oklahoma avoided the shutout, however, after scoring on a throwing error in the seventh, but another strikeout by Heavener and a groundout to third base ended the game.

Up Next

The series finale will be at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, on ESPN.

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