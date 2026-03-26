Beach Set To Play In Texas Invitational

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball Team is set to compete in the Texas Invitational, March 27-28, at the Wright-Whitaker Sports Complex. The tournament will showcase many AVCA top-20 teams throughout the weekend.

“This weekend is the culmination of a really fun stretch of our season where we’ve played some really big matches,” said head coach Russell Brock. “With next weekend off, it’s a great chance to genuinely leave it all in the sand against the top ranked teams in the country. I don’t feel that we’ve nearly reached our highest potential yet this year, but we’ve also improved every time we’ve stepped in the sand to compete.”

The Tigers will face No. 2 Stanford on Friday morning at 10:00 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 1 UCLA at 3:30 PM. LSU continues play Saturday with matches against No. 10 Long Beach State at 8:00 AM and No. 3 USC at 12:30 PM.

“I expect that we take new ground and improve again this weekend and really can’t wait to see how we respond to this latest challenge.”

The Sandy Tigs are coming off the Tiger Beach Challenge, where LSU went 2-2 beating Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State.

There will be no streaming or live stats for the matches, so for live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.