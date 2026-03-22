T. Edwards’ Two-Run Double Lifts No. 22 LSU Past No. 21 South Carolina, 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tori Edwards’ lone hit of the series was a two-out, two-RBI double in the sixth inning that lifted No. 22/19 LSU to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 21/24 South Carolina, claiming an intense series on Sunday at Carolina Softball Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning with runners on the corners and two outs on the board, T. Edwards sent a 1-0 pitch to right center field, scoring both Destiny Harris and Sierra Daniel. Jayden Heavener (7-6) worked a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, and the defense recorded the final three outs in the seventh, including a diving catch by Daniel at second base and a strikeout by Heavener to secure the win.

With the win, LSU (21-10, 3-6 SEC) earns its first SEC series win, and South Carolina (21-12, 1-5 SEC) drops its second.

Heavener finished the game with five strikeouts and gave up one run on two hits in her 11th complete game of the season.

Jori Heard (4-3) is awarded the loss after pitching 5.2 innings, where she struck out five batters and gave up the two runs on T. Edward’s hit. She also walked one batter.

It was a stalemate through the first four innings. After Heavener walked the leadoff batter in the first, she went on to retire the next seven batters and concluded the fourth inning with three strikeouts, allowed one hit and walked two batters.

South Carolina broke through in the fifth inning with a leadoff home run by Jamie Mackay, but LSU answered by taking the lead in the top of the sixth. Harris reached on an error, advanced to second base on Avery Hodge’s sacrifice bunt, and went to third on Jalia Lassiter’s flyout to right field. Daniel drew a walk to put runners on the corners, and T. Edwards gave LSU its first hit of the game with the two-run double.

With a one-run lead, Heavener continued to deal, working a 1-2-3 inning to send the game to the seventh, and the defense recorded the final three outs, highlighted by Daniel’s diving catch at second base, and capped by Heavener’s fifth strikeout to end the game.

Up Next

LSU will take on Louisiana Tech at Tiger Park on Tuesday, March 24, before hosting a three-game series versus No. 6/4 Oklahoma on March 27-29.

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