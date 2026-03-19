at No. 21/24 South Carolina

As LSU arrives, South Carolina rides a five-game winning streak, highlighted by a 13-3 run-rule over Georgia Southern on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks will now host LSU for their second SEC series, after dropping a home series to then-No. 3 Texas on SEC Opening Weekend (March 6-8).

The Gamecocks are batting .338 on the season. They have 254 hits, 216 runs, and 189 RBI, along with 32 home runs. Top hitters include Lilio Quincee and Karley Shelton. Quincee has a .424 average with 26 hits and a team-high 29 runs. Shelton is hitting .417 and leads the team with 43 hits and 32 RBI.

South Carolina has a 2.84 ERA in the circle with 159 strikeouts. The Gamecocks have two shutouts on the season and have allowed a .240 opposing batting average over 185.0 innings pitched.