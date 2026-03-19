BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 22/19 LSU will have another top 25 series when it takes on No. 21/24 South Carolina at Carolina Softball Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on March 20-22.

The series opens with a 5 p.m. CT game on Friday, March 20, followed by a 2 p.m. CT game on Saturday, March 21. Cade Crenshaw and Megan Buning will be on the call for the first two games. The series concludes with first pitch at noon CT on Sunday, March 22, with Brad Muller and Buning calling the game. Garrett Walvoord will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, and streaming live at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (19-9, 1-5 SEC) has a 54-23 all-time record against South Carolina (20-10, 0-3 SEC), including a 20-10 record in games played in Columbia, S.C. While LSU lost the last two games against South Carolina, the Tigers have won seven of the last ten matchups between the two teams.

The Tigers are seeking their first SEC series win of the season after falling to Texas A&M last weekend, 1-2. LSU is batting .264 with 183 hits. The offense has produced 22 home runs and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 45 stolen bases. The pitching staff has a 2.92 ERA, 136 strikeouts, and five shutouts. The defense boasts a .969 fielding percentage and has turned 17 double plays, the seventh-most in the nation.

Jayden Heavener (6-5) leads the staff with 57 strikeouts in 63.1 innings. She has a 3.21 ERA and eight complete games, including two shutouts. Tatum Clopton (6-1) has a 1.61 ERA and a .190 opponent average. She has 22 strikeouts, two shared shutouts, and one save over 27.2 innings.

Sierra Daniel leads at the dish with a .338 batting average, accompanying her 26 hits, 20 runs, and 16 RBI. Jalia Lassiter, who is batting .329, paces the club with 27 hits, 27 runs, and adds 19 RBI and 18 walks. Char Lorenz rounds out the top LSU hitters. Lorenz is on a 17-game reached base streak. During this stretch, she leads the team with a .333 batting average, 14 runs, and 15 walks. On the season, Lorenz is batting .286 on 20 hits.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.