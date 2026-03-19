No. 11 LSU Delivers Complete 4-0 Win Over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Freshman Carolina Kuhl posted a 6-2, 6-4 clinching win on the top spot as the No. 11 LSU women’s tennis team swept Missouri, 4-0, on Thursday afternoon at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.

LSU improves to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Missouri drops to 11-10 and 0-8 in conference play.

“The girls had a great performance today,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “We started a little slow in doubles, but they really kicked it into gear across all courts to secure the point. They carried that momentum into singles, where we had some dominant performances. I’m happy with the result, and now it’s about getting rest and recovery as we prepare for a very well-coached and tough Vanderbilt team coming in on Saturday. The girls are excited for the opportunity, and hopefully we can get a good crowd out to support them.”

Addison Lanton and Alexia Marginean open up doubles play on the second spot against Alex Ackman and Korina Roso. After trading games at the beginning of the set, Lanton and Marginean took a 3-2 lead and captured the final three games to earn a 6-2 set win.

Kenna Erickson and Kuhl looked to clinch the doubles point against Zoe Lazar and Lara Quaglia on the third court. Despite dropping a game to open the set, Erickson and Kuhl quickly took a 3-1 advantage to open the set. Afterward, the LSU duo would capture the final three of four games to down Lazar and Quaglia 6-2 to award LSU the doubles point.

After clinching the doubles point, Erickson opened singles play on court No. 4 against her doubles foe, Quaglia. The LSU junior posted a perfect performance, earning a 6-0, 6-0 result to give LSU a 2-0 match lead.

Marginean was next as she took on Andrea Artimedi on court No. 5. The LSU freshman quickly took a 3-0 lead to open the first set. Artimedi would steal a game, but Marginean closed the set out with a 6-1 result. Marginean opened the second set with a 1-0 lead. After trading games, Marginean jumped ahead at 3-2 and captured the final three games to earn a 6-2 win to give LSU a 3-0 lead.

In a position to clinch the match, Kuhl took on Roso on the top spot. After dropping the opening game in the first set, Kuhl quickly took a 3-1 advantage. Despite Roso stealing the following game, Kuhl took three straight to win the set at 6-2. Roso continued to battle in the second set, taking an early 1-0 lead and later moving ahead 4-2. Kuhl, however, regained momentum down the stretch, winning the final four games to secure a 6-4 set victory and clinch LSU’s 4-0 win. With the result, Kuhl now has nine wins on the season and improves to 2-0 on the top spot.

Up Next

The Tigers return to the LSU Tennis Complex to host No. 12 Vanderbilt on Saturday, Mar. 21, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs Missouri

03/19/26 at Columbia, Mo.

Mizzou Tennis Center

#11 LSU 4, Missouri 0

Singles competition

1. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Korina Roso (MIZ) 6-2, 6-4

2. Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-1, 4-6, unfinished

3. No. 104 Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Alex Ackman (MIZ) 1-4, unfinished

4. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Lara Quaglia (MIZ) 6-0, 6-0

5. Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 6-1, 6-2

6. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) vs. Zoe Lazar (MIZ) 7-5, 2-3, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. Kinaa Graham/Florentine Dekkers (LSU) vs. Gian Octa/Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 4-4, unfinished

2. Addison Lanton/Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Korina Roso/Alex Ackman (MIZ) 6-2

3. Carolina Kuhl/Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Lara Quaglia/Zoe Lazar (MIZ) 6-2

Match Notes:

LSU 11-5; National ranking #11

Missouri 10-10

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,5,1)