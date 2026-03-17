LSU Defeats Grambling, 7-1, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eight pitchers combined to limit Grambling State to one run on six hits Tuesday night, as LSU recorded a 7-1 victory in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 15-7 overall on the season, while Grambling dropped to 5-14.

LSU returns to action at 7 p.m. CT Thursday when it opens a three-game SEC series against Oklahoma in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPNU.

“It was a good win for our team tonight, it was great getting all those guys on the mound,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They’re really talented guys that we will need this weekend. I feel like since we didn’t pitch as well as we wanted to last weekend (at Vanderbilt), it was important to get some of those guys back out there.

“We’ll allow them to rest and recover tomorrow and get them ready for this weekend.”

LSU reliever Cooper Williams (1-1) earned his first career collegiate win, blanking Grambling over 1.1 innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Williams needed just 14 pitches to record four outs over the fourth and fifth innings.

Williams combined with Reagan Ricken, Grant Fontenot, Dax Dathe, Mavrick Rizy, Ethan Plog, Gavin Guidry and Marcos Paz to hold Grambling to one run on six hits with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Both Fontenot and Rizy worked 2.0 scoreless innings, and each recorded no walks and three strikeouts.

Grambling reliever Keevyn Goss (1-4) was charged with the loss after he allowed one run on one hit in the fourth inning with one walk and no strikeouts.

LSU’s offensive production was paced by catcher Omar Serna Jr., who blasted a solo homer and a double, and by leftfielder Chris Stanfield, who produced a two-run single to highlight the Tigers’ four-run eighth inning.