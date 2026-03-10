Kaliya Lincoln Named SEC Specialist of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Gymnastics sophomore Kaliya Lincoln was named the SEC Specialist of the Week for the first time in her career following a standout performance against No. 4 Florida on March 8, announced by the league on Tuesday.

The sophomore from Frisco, Texas, didn’t score lower than a 9.950 against the Gators. She competed on three events for the Tigers on Sunday, tallying two near perfect 9.975’s on vault, a new career best, as well as on floor in the anchor spot. She finished her night with another career-high 9.950 on beam.

Lincoln claimed two event titles following her performance in Gainesville, pushing her career total to five, with four of those coming this season. The vault title marked the second of her career and first this season, while the floor title was her third this season.

No. 2 LSU will conclude the regular season against No. 8 Arkansas for senior night inside the PMAC on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.