BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 17/16 LSU plays its fourth consecutive game away from Tiger Park with a rematch against Nicholls at 6 p.m. CT at Swanner Field at Geo Surfaces Park in Thibodaux, La.

The Tuesday night tilt will be streamed on ESPN+. The Voice of LSU Softball, Patrick Wright, will make his season debut on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, and streaming live at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (17-7, 0-3 SEC) defeated Nicholls (12-10, 2-1 SLC) 3-1 on Feb. 27 to kick off the LSU Invitational. The Tigers are on a 37-game winning streak against the Colonels and are 41-1 in the all-time series, including a 13-0 record when the teams play in Thibodeaux. LSU last played at Nicholls on March 26, 2024, where the Tigers won, 10-2.

LSU looks to get back on track after a tough series at No. 1 Tennessee, where it dropped all three games in the series. The pitching staff owns a 3.00 ERA with 114 strikeouts and five shutouts. Offensively, the Tigers are batting .262 with 153 hits, including 19 home runs, and have drawn 127 walks — the fifth-most in NCAA Division I.

Jayden Heavener (6-4) leads the staff with 53 strikeouts over 59.1 innings. She has a 3.07 ERA and has thrown eight complete games, including two complete-game shutouts.

At the plate, Jalia Lassiter paces the club with a .371 batting average on 26 hits, 26 runs, and adds 17 RBI and 16 walks. Sierra Daniel follows with a .369 batting average on 24 hits and has drawn a team-high 20 walks.

