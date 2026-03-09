at Nicholls

Nicholls won its first Southland Conference home series of the 2026 season against Stephen F. Austin, 2-1. The Colonels average a .282 batting average and have 61 stolen bases, while the pitching staff allows a .282 opposing batting average with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts.

Erin Krause and Claire Sisco lead Nicholls offensively with .422 and .421 batting averages, respectively. Krause has 27 hits and a team-high 17 RBI, and Sisco paces the team with 32 hits, 20 runs, and 17 stolen bases.

The pitching staff is led by Molly Yoo’s 2.54 ERA, 55 strikeouts, and 71.2 innings pitched. Yoo has a 7-3 record this season and has registered one shutout and five complete games.