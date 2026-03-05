LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Swimming & Diving

LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: March 5, 2026

+0
LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: March 5, 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its March edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with LSU’s men’s and women’s programs each remaining in the top 25.

The women remain slotted at No. 14 in the updated poll, while the men fall from No. 18 to No. 20, following the program’s performance at the SEC Championships on Feb. 16-21. This is the final poll before the NCAA Championships begin on March 18.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

Since the February poll, the Tigers have competed in the SEC Championships, where the women placed fifth overall, and the men finished in seventh. LSU brought home seven medals – five from individual performances and two from relays. Jere Hribar won gold in the 100-free, silver in the 200-free, and bronze in the 50-free. Carson Paul struck gold in the platform diving. Zoe Carlos-Broc earned bronze in the 100-back. The men’s 200-free relay squad and 200-medley relay squad took silver and bronze, respectively.

The Tigers also sent six athletes to Auburn on Feb. 27-28 to compete in the Last Chance Invitational. Breaststrokers Grace Palmer, Volodymyr Lisovets, and Guilherme Camossato each set school records in their respective events.

The Tigers will be back in action when the diving team heads to the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional hosted by Texas A&M on March 9-11. Following the regional, the Tigers’ swimming and diving program will send athletes to the NCAA Championships. The women’s championship is held on March 18-21; LSU will send nine swimmers. The men’s championships will be held on March 25-28; the list of qualifiers will be released on March 11. Both championships will take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points  
1 1 Texas 400  
2 2 Arizona State 383  
3 3 Indiana 369  
4 4 Florida 350  
5 6 California 335  
6 5 Stanford 323  
7 8 NC State 302  
8 9 Tennessee 282  
9 7 Georgia 279  
10 12 Michigan 244  
11 11 Ohio State 239  
12 10 Louisville 238  
13 13 Florida State 183  
14 16 Auburn 179  
15 21 Virginia Tech 157  
16 14 Alabama 155  
17 17 Arizona 143  
18 20 Princeton 120  
19 15 Southern California 98  
20 18 Louisiana State 88  
21 19 Northwestern 77  
22 23 Kentucky 67  
23 22 North Carolina 61  
24 25 Virginia 41  
25 RV Navy 27  

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points  
1 1 Virginia 425  
2 2 Stanford 405  
3 3 Texas 385  
4 4 Michigan 380  
5 5 California 360  
6 9 Tennessee 326  
6 6 Indiana 326  
8 7 Louisville 314  
9 8 NC State 292  
10 10 Florida 267  
11 11 Ohio State 257  
12 12 Southern California 225  
13 13 Alabama 224  
14 14 Louisiana State 198  
15 15 Wisconsin 180  
16 18 South Carolina 166  
17 17 Arizona State 165  
18 19 Auburn 146  
19 16 Georgia 121  
20 21 North Carolina 79  
21 24 Pittsburgh 77  
22 25 Minnesota 61  
23 20 Duke 59  
24 23 Arizona 28  
24 22 UCLA 28  
24 RV Princeton 28  

 

Related Stories

Tigers to Send Nine Swimmers to Women's NCAA Championships

Tigers to Send Nine Swimmers to Women's NCAA Championships

Current and Former LSU Divers Excel at Stop 1 of Diving World Cup

Current and Former LSU Divers Excel at Stop 1 of Diving World Cup

Tigers Break Three School Records in Last Chance Invite at Auburn

Tigers Break Three School Records in Last Chance Invite at Auburn