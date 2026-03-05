LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: March 5, 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its March edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with LSU’s men’s and women’s programs each remaining in the top 25.

The women remain slotted at No. 14 in the updated poll, while the men fall from No. 18 to No. 20, following the program’s performance at the SEC Championships on Feb. 16-21. This is the final poll before the NCAA Championships begin on March 18.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

Since the February poll, the Tigers have competed in the SEC Championships, where the women placed fifth overall, and the men finished in seventh. LSU brought home seven medals – five from individual performances and two from relays. Jere Hribar won gold in the 100-free, silver in the 200-free, and bronze in the 50-free. Carson Paul struck gold in the platform diving. Zoe Carlos-Broc earned bronze in the 100-back. The men’s 200-free relay squad and 200-medley relay squad took silver and bronze, respectively.

The Tigers also sent six athletes to Auburn on Feb. 27-28 to compete in the Last Chance Invitational. Breaststrokers Grace Palmer, Volodymyr Lisovets, and Guilherme Camossato each set school records in their respective events.

The Tigers will be back in action when the diving team heads to the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional hosted by Texas A&M on March 9-11. Following the regional, the Tigers’ swimming and diving program will send athletes to the NCAA Championships. The women’s championship is held on March 18-21; LSU will send nine swimmers. The men’s championships will be held on March 25-28; the list of qualifiers will be released on March 11. Both championships will take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 400 2 2 Arizona State 383 3 3 Indiana 369 4 4 Florida 350 5 6 California 335 6 5 Stanford 323 7 8 NC State 302 8 9 Tennessee 282 9 7 Georgia 279 10 12 Michigan 244 11 11 Ohio State 239 12 10 Louisville 238 13 13 Florida State 183 14 16 Auburn 179 15 21 Virginia Tech 157 16 14 Alabama 155 17 17 Arizona 143 18 20 Princeton 120 19 15 Southern California 98 20 18 Louisiana State 88 21 19 Northwestern 77 22 23 Kentucky 67 23 22 North Carolina 61 24 25 Virginia 41 25 RV Navy 27

Division I Women