Track & Field Qualifies Six Individuals and One Relay for NCAA Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track & field will combine for seven entries, including one relay, for next week’s NCAA Indoor Championships hosted in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track March 13-14.

The highlight of the group LSU is sending this next weekend will be senior Ella Onojuvwevwo, fresh off of an SEC title win in the 400 meter. Onojuvwevwo owns the second-fastest time in the country of 50.96 seconds, which she recorded in just her second 400m race of the year.

ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a re-air of the championships at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

To view all the entries for the 2026 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships, click HERE.

NCAA Indoor Qualifiers

Women | Three entries, three student-athletes (National ranking)

60m Athaleyha Hinckson (#9) 200m Keliza Smith (#12) 400m Ella Onojuvwevwo (#2)

Men | Four entries, seven student-athletes (National ranking)

200m Jaiden Reid (#16) 4×400 Walker, Buckmiller, McKay, Glasgow (#7, alt: Austin) HJ Justine Jimoh (#10) LJ Jordan Turner (#5)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.