LSU Shuts Out Dartmouth, 3-0, in Sunday Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior right-hander William Schmidt blanked Dartmouth over 7.1 innings Sunday, leading top-ranked LSU to a 3-0 victory in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 11-1 on the season, while Dartmouth dropped to 2-4.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday when they play host to Northeastern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Schmidt (3-0) fired a career-high 7.1 innings, limiting Dartmouth to no runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. His strikeouts total was also a career best, matching the nine strikeouts he recorded against Milwaukee on February 15.

“William was outstanding today, and he’s getting better as we go,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m really proud of how’s he developing, how he’s competing; he’s throwing strikes and leading the team to wins on three Sundays in a row. I don’t think any other team in the country can run out that kind of pitcher on a Sunday.

“He had a really good preseason in our scrimmage games, and he’s put together three really good starts. You’re seeing an uptick in stuff, and pitch execution, and strikes. Nine strikeouts and no walks, it’s had to do much better than that.”

Dartmouth starter Eddie Albert (0-2) was charged with the loss despite allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits in 7.0 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

LSU reliever Jaden Noot earned his first save of the season by striking out pinch hitter Jack Niswonger with two runners on in the top of the ninth inning.

Rightfielder Jake Brown was 2-for-4 on the day with a homer, a double and two RBI.

Brown’s solo homer in the first inning – his fifth dinger of the year – gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead, and his eighth-inning RBI double increased the margin to 3-0.

LSU also scored a run in the fourth inning when Dartmouth leftfielder Gus Begert misplayed second baseman Seth Dardar’s fly ball, allowing shortstop Steven Milam to score from second base.