No. 17 LSU Sweeps LSU Invitational with Wins Over Iowa, Memphis

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 17 LSU ups its winning streak to 10 consecutive games after defeating Iowa 5-3 and Memphis 7-0 to conclude its first month of the 2026 season Saturday at Tiger Park.

LSU is now 17-4 this season and 15-0 at Tiger Park. Iowa picked up its lone loss of the weekend to move to 13-6, and Memphis split the second day of the LSU Invitational and is now 5-12.

With the win over Iowa and Memphis, LSU is now 14-0 all-time against the clubs combined, including a 4-0 mark over Iowa and a 10-0 record against Memphis.

LSU recorded its fifth shutout of the season in the nightcap versus Memphis, as pitcher Paytn Monticelli dominated, striking out a season-high nine batters and holding the opposition to a .100 batting average. Overall, the pitching staff posted a 1.50 ERA, notching 11 strikeouts and limiting opponents to a .130 batting average over 14.0 innings.

LSU outscored its opponents 12-3, collected 10 hits, and drove in 10 runs. Sierra Daniel and Char Lorenz led with a .500 batting average, each going 2-for-4 at the plate and scoring two runs. Daniel drew four walks, while Lorenz registered four RBI and three walks.

“There are a lot of good things happening, and I do feel like we are trending up,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We were able to hit with runners in scoring position, and we had some of the people in the middle of our lineup come through in some big spots. I also think the defense has been outstanding. We are getting more comfortable together and understanding who will be where at what times. As we enter this next week, it is nice not to have a midweek to get a reset and get going. We will be ready to go this weekend.”

Game One

Lorenz starred in the first game of the day against Iowa, leading LSU with two doubles and four RBI, both of which are season-highs.

Jayden Heavener earned the win and improved her record to 6-2 in the circle. She pitched all 7.0 innings, struck out two, and gave up four hits, three runs, and three walks.

Iowa pitcher Serayah Neiss (7-1) also pitched a complete game in her first loss of the season. Neiss relinquished five runs on six hits, four walks, and had one strikeout.

Jalia Lassiter and Daniel drew a pair of walks to open the game and advanced into scoring position on a flyout. Tori Edwards delivered an infield single that drove in the first run of the game, and the Tigers took a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Iowa evened the game in the top of the third, but LSU scored four unanswered runs, all driven in by Lorenz. Lorenz hit a run-scoring double in the third and had a base-clearing double in the fourth to give the Tigers a 5-1 advantage.

The Hawkeyes scored on sacrifice flies in the fifth and sixth innings to pull within two runs, but the Tigers retired them in order in the seventh for the 5-3 win.

Game Two

Monticelli earned the win over Memphis and moved to 2-1 in the circle. She pitched 6.0 innings, struck out a season-high nine, and gave up only two hits, two walks, and no runs in the combined shutout, her first as an LSU Tiger. Ashlin Mowery recorded the final three outs on nine pitches in the seventh inning.

LSU had four hits in the game but matched a season-high 11 walks for the second time this week. Freshman utility player Ci’ella Pickett looked good in her first collegiate start. She had two RBI on one hit, scored one run, and had four putouts and an assist at the hot corner. Maci Bergeron capped the game with her first home run of the season, and Lorenz drew three walks and scored two runs in the win.

Memphis pitcher Taylor Caton took the loss and dropped to 1-3 on the season. Caton tallied Memphis’ only strikeout in the game, allowed two earned runs on two hits, and walked four batters.

LSU’s first hit of the game was Pickett’s first hit of her career, an RBI double to right-center field in the second inning. The Tigers added another run thanks to a Memphis defensive miscue and took a 2-0 lead into the third stanza.

The Bayou Bengals added two runs on no hits in the third to increase their lead to 4-0. LSU drew three walks before Alix Franklin was credited with an RBI after being hit by a pitch, and Pickett tallied her second ribbie of the game on a groundout to the pitcher.

After Monticelli struck out the side in the top of the sixth, the Bayou Bengals crossed three runs in the bottom half inning, including Bergeron’s first round trip of the season, a two-run shot over the left center field wall.

Up Next

LSU enters SEC play next weekend with a three-game series at No. 1 Tennessee on March 6-8, in Knoxville, Tenn.

