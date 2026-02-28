LSU Defeats Northeastern, 3-1, in Saturday Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Cooper Moore pitched 7.2 brilliant innings Saturday, leading top-ranked LSU to a 3-1 win over Northeastern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 10-1 on the season, while Northeastern dropped to 1-6.

The Tigers return to action at 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday when they take on Dartmouth in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Sunday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Moore (3-0) limited Northeastern to one run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

“Cooper is a star,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, who earned his 200th win in his fifth season as the Tigers’ skipper. “There’s always that one guy you bring to your team who you know is going to be as good as you want him to be, and Cooper is that guy for this team.

“I’m really proud of him; he’s got great competitive character and great pitch mix, and he goes out and executes.”

Reliever Deven Sheerin earned his first career LSU save, working the final scoreless 1.1 innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

Northeastern starter Matthew Sapienza (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on four hits in 3.1 innings with six walks and three strikeouts.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when rightfielder Jake Brown scored from third base as shortstop Steven Milam was thrown out at second attempting to steal.

Second baseman Brayden Simpson’s RBI single in the second inning increased the advantage to 2-0.

LSU led, 3-0, in the fourth when catcher Omar Serna Jr.’s single was misplayed in the Northeastern outfielder, allowing third baseman Trent Caraway to score from first base.

Northeastern produced its only run of the game when third baseman AJ Aschettino homered in the fifth inning for his first dinger of the season.