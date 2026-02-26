Beach Set To Host Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball Team is set to host the Tiger Beach Challenge at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium, February 27-28. The tournament will showcase LSU, No.18 Washington, Tulane, Southern Miss, Houston Christian, North Alabama, UAB, and UL-Monroe.

“We are so excited about our home competition this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There is genuinely is no place like our home stadium to play or experience a collegiate beach volleyball match. After last weekend, we had the opportunity to have great training this week and we are really excited to get back out in the sand and continue our growth and our development as players, as pairs and as a program.”

The Tigers will face Southern Miss on Friday morning at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against HCU at 1:00 PM, then a dual against North Alabama at 7:15 PM. LSU continues play Saturday morning with matches against No. 18 Washington at 11:45 AM and ULM at 4:45 PM.

The Sandy Tigs are coming off the Green Wave Invitational, where LSU went 5-0. Brock debuted five new players to the starting lineup, including senior transfers Zayna Meyer and Amaya Messier, sophomore Kylie Mueller, redshirt freshman Bella Lagemann and true freshmen Kenzey McGatlin. Over the course of that weekend, junior Skylar Martin tallied her 54th win in an LSU jersey and is on track to hit her 75thth this season.

The Tiger Beach Challenge will also be live streamed on the LSU Sports YouTube page.

“The weather looks perfect. The stadium will be ready. The team will be ready and we’re looking forward to the LSU fans showing up to support the Sandy Tigs in their opening home weekend for the 2026 season.”

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.