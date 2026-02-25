UNFAZED: How Kailin Chio Finds Peace Through Pressure

“We will sit there and watch replays of her (meets) and you’re just like, oh my god, she did it again,” Rice said. “It’s so amazing. We know what that whole process was like, the ups and the downs, the drilling of the different things that helped her get to that. It’s really fun.”

But how – in a sport where the margins are so thin and the pressure is so high – does Chio remain so consistent? That’s the question.

The answer? Well, it’s not the bright lights of her hometown Las Vegas that makes her comfortable on the biggest stages. And it’s not the heat of the desert that makes her cool under pressure. Her superpower is her mindset – calm in the midst of chaos and confident in the clutch.

“Trying not to think about it all day, I think, is really crucial,” Chio said. “If you try to think about it, or try to visualize it the night before, it can really mess with your head.”

Like any athlete, there are superstitions that help Chio achieve the perfect mindset. First is a birthday cake cake-pop from Starbucks before every meet. It’s her boost of sugar. Second is a Strawberry Acai Refresher, which she only drinks half of. Third is wearing the same earrings every time she touches the mat. Then come the mental cues. On vault, she will look three times to the side and one time in front before she takes off. On beam, she will always do a “nail check,” she says, with Haleigh Bryant and the same with Courtney Griffeth on floor.

Superstitions, though, are not what make Chio one of the greatest talents to ever grace the PMAC. Far from it. It’s her maturity that sets her apart and her mindset that holds her together, no matter the moment.

“Personally, I view each meet as new. Like I didn’t do anything the week before, whether or not I had the best meet of my life or I had a mistake. That’s gone,” Chio said. “I try to walk into each meet knowing that it’s a new day and a new opportunity.”

“Power circle” helps, too – a ritual the team does before every meet, home and away, which allows each gymnast to “mentally process the imagery of what they intend to do,” according to head coach Jay Clark. Power circle is not physical. They aren’t performing routines or practicing skills. It’s a walkthrough – with deliberate purpose, though – allowing the girls to visualize and get comfortable in the arena before competition.

“I think I take power circle really seriously,” Chio said. “That is the one time we get to be in the arena before we actually step foot back in here. From then on, you have your mindset from power circle, and then after that, you get your mind off the meet for a little bit so you’re not thinking about it so much.”

Since the day she stepped on campus, Chio has made it look easy, but it hasn’t always been. In 2022, she suffered a pars fracture in her L3L4 during club competition. It was her first year she was supposed to go senior elite, which would’ve been a coveted milestone in her young career. Instead, she had to pull out of the competition two weeks before it was supposed to take place.

Chio had never suffered that big of an injury before and was put in a hard back brace for two months. It was uncharted waters, of sorts, for a gymnast who was given free time she never had before and circumstances she “didn’t know” how to deal with.

“That was really hard,” Chio said. “I was trying to push through it and it didn’t work in the end. It was a moment where I was trying to be happy with time off that I don’t ever get. But at the same time, I was like: this is not who I am. Having to overcome that was really crucial for me to come out on the other side like I have now.”

Good thing there’s another gymnast nearby who can relate – to the injuries, to the environment, and to the extraordinary success. That would be Haleigh Bryant, the most decorated gymnast in LSU history, who is currently in her first season as an assistant coach after graduating in 2025. Bryant and Chio were able to compete on the same team for one year. The similarities between them are undeniable.

For starters, both were crowned SEC Freshman of the Year, Bryant in 2021 and Chio in 2025. Both won an individual national championship their freshman year. Both personify what consistency looks like in the sport. And, most notability, both understand the weight of expectations that come with early stardom.