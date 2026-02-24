Lorenz Goes Long, No. 17 LSU Downs McNeese, 9-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – Char Lorenz hit a pair of solo home runs to help lead No. 17 LSU to a 9-3 victory over McNeese on Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

LSU moves to 13-4 and picks up its second win over an in-state school this season, while McNeese falls to 12-6.

Lorenz (2-for-3) hit two home runs in a game for the second time in her career, and the first as an LSU Tiger. Prior to Tuesday night, Maci Bergeron was the last Tiger to have two-round trippers in a game when she launched two against No. 23 Kentucky on March 16, 2025.

Lorenz was joined by Kylee Edwards (3-for-4) and Tori Edwards (2-for-5), rounding out the multi-hitters for the Tigers. K. Edwards was 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI. It was K. Edwards’ second three-hit game over a four-game stretch. Overall, the LSU offense matched a season-high of 10 hits for the third time in the 2026 campaign.

Jayden Heavener improved to 5-2 in the circle in her fifth complete game of the season. The sophomore lefty had a season-high 11 strikeouts and relinquished three runs on six hits and walked seven batters. Heavener registered her second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and the Tigers’ defense turned two double plays in the game, increasing their total to 14 on the year.

McNeese pitcher Brookelyn Taylor (4-1) was handed her first loss of the season after giving up six runs on four hits, walking seven batters, and having one strikeout in 2.1 innings.

LSU batted a round in the opening inning and scored four runs on two hits, and drew five walks, two of which scored a run. T. Edwards and K. Edwards both had RBI singles in the top of the inning, and Heavener tallied two strikeouts in the bottom to hold a 4-0 lead.

McNeese threatened with the bases loaded in the second inning, but Sierra Daniel climbed the ladder to secure the pop-up and threw to third to turn her ninth double play of the season to get out of the jam.

The Bayou Bengals hung three more runs in the third, sparked by Lorenz’s one-out solo blast to left field. Later, with the bases loaded, Daniel walked in a run, and Maddox McKee was credited with a RBI after grounding out to the second baseman to stretch LSU’s margin, 7-0.

Heavener struck out the side in order in the third inning, and Lorenz hit a moonshot to left field in the top of the fourth for her second solo homer of the game, giving LSU an 8-0 lead.

The Cowgirls loaded the bases on walks with no outs in the bottom of the fourth and were able to squeeze out a run on the Tigers’ second inning-ending double play of the game, sending the game to the fifth with LSU on top, 8-1.

LSU got a run back after McKee doubled to left, and Jalia Lassiter brought her home on an RBI single for a 9-1 lead in the top of the fifth. McNeese avoided the run rule, however, by extending the game with a two-run home run by left fielder Nyjah Fontenot, making the score 9-3 after five.

Both clubs were held scoreless in the sixth and seventh stanzas, combining for three base runners in the final two innings. Heavener secured the win with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh, and a fly out to right field ended the game.

Up Next

LSU will host its final regular-season tournament with the LSU Invitational on Feb. 27-29, where it will welcome Iowa, Memphis, and Nicholls.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.