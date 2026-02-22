LSU Gold
Baseball

LSU Defeats UCF, 11-0, in Jacksonville Classic Finale

Sunday’s win clinched the Live Like Lou Jax Classic title for the Tigers, who outscored their opponents, 34-11, in three games over the weekend.

by Bill Franques
Box Score +0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Right-hander William Schmidt pitched 5.0 scoreless innings Sunday, and outfielders Derek Curiel and Jake Brown combined to drive in six runs as top-ranked LSU defeated UCF, 11-0, in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic at VyStar Ballpark.

LSU improved to 8-0 on the year with Sunday’s win, while UCF dropped to 4-3.

LSU returns home to face McNeese at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“I’m proud of this team for the way they performed throughout the week, including these three games in Jacksonville,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The goal is to play the best we can possibly play and preparing and respecting what it takes to be close to our potential. That’s what I see these guys doing right now.”

Schmidt (2-0) worked 5.0 scoreless innings Sunday, limiting the Knights to three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

UCF starter Camden Wicker (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on three hits in 2.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

LSU struck for three runs in the top of the third as rightfielder Jake Brown lined an RBI single, second baseman Seth Dardar lifted a sacrifice fly and shortstop Steven Milam scored from third on a balk.

The Tigers extended the lead to 7-0 in the fifth as catcher Cade Arrambide launched a two-run homer – his third dinger of the season – third baseman Trent Caraway delivered a sacrifice fly, and Curiel smacked an RBI single.

LSU added four runs in the seventh when Curiel belted a two-run double, and Brown provided a two-run single.

Three LSU players – designated hitter Cade Arrambide, catcher Omar Serna Jr. and leftfielder Brayden Simpson – produced two RBI in the victory, and righfielder Jake Brown collected four hits and scored three runs.
The Tigers scored nine runs in an eighth-inning rally that featured Zach Yorke’s three-run homer, an RBI double by Seth Dardar, a two-run single by Tanner Reaves, an RBI groundout by Jake Brown and a two-run single by Mason Braun.